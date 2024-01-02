What if — and hear us out — conservatives aren’t as righteous as they claim to be? The prospective nominee for the party’s presidential ticket in 2024 is an alleged cheater and disgusting boaster with 91 criminal indictments against him. Even those low on the totem pole aren’t so hot either. Per The Daily Beast, a failed candidate for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor is now facing multiple charges of buying booze for teens, one of whom she allegedly punched in the face.

That person is Clarice Schillinger, a “parental rights” activist, Donald Trump cheerleader, and prominent anti-lockdown voice who has been accused of inviting 20 minors, ranging from 15 to 18, to an “underage drinking party” at her rented home back in September. The party featured a bar “stocked with alcoholic beverages to include New Amsterdam vodka and Malibu Bay Breeze rum.”

“Schillinger not only provided the alcoholic beverages, but poured shots and drank along with the minors, even participating in drinking games,” reads the affidavit.

Around midnight, though, things went south, after a “disturbance broke out between the intoxicated adults which caused the minors to wanted [sic] to leave.” Around 3 a.m. police were called to Schillinger’s residence, after a call from the mother of a 16-year-old boy who claimed he’d been assaulted by adults.

The boy, listed in the affidavit as “A.M.,” said that Schillinger’s then-boyfriend became “intoxicated” and punched a 15-year-old boy in the face. He then lured A.M. to the second floor, where he punched him in the face. Schillinger then took her turn, punching him in the area of his left eye. That prompted the minors to start leaving.

“Schillinger’s mother then chased A.M. around the kitchen area before assaulting a 17-year-old female (identified as G.H.),” reads the affidavit. “This portion of the evening was recorded from [sic] two separate phones.” Schillinger is also accused of punching another minor “three times on the left side of his face/chin area.”

Schillinger was charged the following month. She’s scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 29. Schillinger blames all of this on an “angry ex-boyfriend.”

It wasn’t the first time the cops had been called to Schillinger’s residence last fall. Mere days beforehand, on September 24, officers who were summoned to her property found “[m]ultiple beer cans” and “approximately 20 minors that fled into the house upon police arrival.”

