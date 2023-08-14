Despite big name stars like Hawaii native Jason Momoa warning people not to vacation in Maui while wildfires continue to cause massive death and destruction, Paris Hilton posed for photos not even 30 miles away from the ongoing disaster.

According to the Daily Mail, Hilton was spotted frolicking with her husband Carter Reum and their son on Saturday while a “city of tombstones” was forming just miles away:

Hilton was pictured at a resort in Wailea, only 30 miles from the devastated town of Lahaina, as the death toll rose to 96, making the disaster the worst wildfire in the United States in 100 years. A smaller fire, in south Maui’s Kihei area, was still burning on Sunday, only five miles from her vacation spot. The 42-year-old heiress arrived on the island on Tuesday with her husband Carter Reum and eight-month-old Phoenix – the same day the wildfires ravaged the historic town of Lahaina and burnt it to the ground.

The Daily Mail reports that the Hawaii Tourism Authority “asked tourists to leave” a day after Hilton’s arrival. The hotel heiress is now being slammed on Twitter by people who can’t believe she’s still on the island staging photoshoots.

“Paris Hilton is vacationing in Maui at a resort 30 min from Lahaina,” one user tweeted. “Imagine watching thousands of ppl lose their homes, loved ones, families etc and then expecting them to SERVE YOU DRINKS WHILE U FROLIC ON THE BEACH INFRONT OF THEM OMG.”

“Paris Hilton heard about the Maui wildfire devastation and said, ‘That’s hot,'” another user wrote.

“Paris Hilton literally had the whole world to choose from, but…” tweeted another angry user.

“Wow. Read the room,” Vegas radio personality Heidi Harris commented.

“Tone. Meet my friend Deaf,” a user tweeted.

The photos of Hilton arrive shortly after Momoa joined others in urging people to stay away from the island.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” the Aquaman star wrote before busting out the all-caps. “DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI.”

