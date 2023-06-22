You know what’s not hot? Having to field all of the text messages and DMs Paris Hilton is likely getting after news broke that her ex-business partner was involved in a murder-for-hire plot that came to a strange end at a Dunkin Donuts.

Let us explain.

Fereidoun Khalilian is a 51-year-old entrepreneur and entertainment agent who is known by the name “Prince Fred” in the celebrity circles he runs in. Prince Fred is a shareholder in Monster Store, the audio company that partnered with Dr. Dre to create Beats by Dre, and a crypto bro. He also, at one point, was the co-owner of Hilton’s Orlando hotspot, Club Paris. The duo opened the club in 2004 and though Hilton never could spell his last name right, he often used the connection to get out of trouble with law enforcement.

Fast forward to this week, Prince Fred faced the kind of legal trouble not even a Hilton namedrop could make disappear. After discovering that a former employee-turned-filmmaker was making a documentary about the businessman that painted him in a negative light, Prince Fred decided to confront the situation rationally in the hopes of coming to a peaceful resolution.

JK, he allegedly tried to have the guy killed.

Prince Fred was arrested at a Las Vegas Dunkin Donuts by federal investigators who allege he participated in a murder-for-hire conspiracy to silence the filmmaker. Few details are available at this time but purchasing a hitman doesn’t sound too far-fetched for a guy that’s previously been on assault and sexual assault charges.

“His first name is Fred. I can’t spell his last name,” Hilton said of Khalilian in an interview with the New York Daily News in 2005. Details on the alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy — which did not result in anyone’s death — were not immediately available. The criminal complaint against Khalilian was not yet unsealed Thursday morning.

Before this, Prince Fred’s last brush with the law came when Monster Store slapped him with a restraining order after staff accused him of making “threats of mutilation, death, and threats to family.”

Sounds like a chill dude.

