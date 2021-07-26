In an unsettling sign of the ongoing prevalence of QAnon conspiracy theories, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida has shared that his own father believes that the event was an hoax and has accused him of being part of the “false-flag operation.” According to the survivor’s Reddit post, his father saw the video of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing fellow survivor David Hogg, and that was enough for the father to fall down the rabbit hole.

He’s done “extensive research” on body language and claims he can tell the shooter is a radical commie actor who was paid to sacrifice his life in order to remove our guns. He’s questioning why they released the interrogation footage if not to further deceive the “sheep believing everything they see”. He also says the trial will be rigged and the reason they’re talking about the death penalty is to prevent him from ever talking just in case.

The survivor also states that his father has repeatedly accused him to his face of being part of the hoax. “You’re a real piece of work to be able to sit here and act like nothing ever happened if it wasn’t a hoax. Shame on you for being part of it and putting your family through it too.”

According to the poster, attempts to reason with his father have proven unsuccessful, and his mother has simply advised him “to try not being home as much.”

What makes this situation even more tragic is that Greene, who is now a United States congresswoman, publicly denounced her belief in conspiracy theories while being faced with having her committees stripped. In a statement, Greene said she “9/11 absolutely happened,” and that “school shootings are absolutely real and every child that is lost, those families mourn it.”

However, Greene’s about face has done very little to convince her fellow QAnon believers to see the light, and the damage she’s caused over the years continues to reverberate.

