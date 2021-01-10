Parler came into serious trouble this weekend after news broke that both Google and Apple decided to kick the MAGA-friendly social media network out of its app stores, citing their failure to moderate hate speech and threats of violence. Over the weekend, Amazon added itself to the list, announcing that it would no longer host Parler’s servers. That meant the company is looking for a new online home.

Despite the company initially saying they would find a home elsewhere, it seems as though no one’s coming to the rescue. Matthew Keys caught video of Parler CEO John Matze on Fox News claiming that Google, Apple and Amazon are out for them.

VIDEO: Parler CEO admits his comment yesterday about "many competing for our business" was wrong, says no one wants to host website after being dropped by Amazon. Additionally, he says Parler's attorneys have dropped them as a client. [Fox News] https://t.co/VfhY4jSeOE pic.twitter.com/thhFkOhFUu — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 10, 2021

“They’ve made an attempt to not only kill the app but to actually destroy the entire company,” Matze said. “And it’s not only these three companies, every vendor from text message services to email providers to our lawyers ditched us on the same day.”

It’s important to note that initially Matze said there were “many competing for our business.” But apparently that competition has since evaporated.

“We’re going to try our best, you know, to get back online as possible but we’re having a lot of trouble because every vendor we talk to says they won’t work with us,” he said. “Because if Apple doesn’t approve and Amazon doesn’t approve, we won’t.”

Later in the interview, Matze complained that the timeframe Amazon gave Parler to find new servers was an “impossible” situation, which would effectively take the social network down for what he estimated would be at least a few days while they search for new cloud storage. But that won’t be easy.

“Where are you going to find 300 to 500 servers in 24 hours?” he asked. “It’s an impossible feat. We’re going to handle it as best as we can… but there are just some things that are basically impossible.”