After his Netflix series You experienced an awkward viral moment during a Laura Ingraham‘s Fox News show, Penn Badgley has weighed on whether he thinks the whole thing was real or a scripted bit. To bring everyone up to speed, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo stopped by Ingraham’s program to complain about “woke storylines,” of course, which sparked an Abbott and Costello-esque back and forth when Arroyo said, “I was watching an episode of You when measles came up.” Ingraham said she’s never talked about measles on her show, and that kicked off the “comedic” exchange along with a field day on Twitter as people were convinced the awkward exchange was not scripted.

Badgley, however, declared that he immediately knew a bit when he sees one, and he came to Ingraham and Arroyo’s defense despite the Fox News hosts attacking his serial killer show for being too “woke.”

“It’s gotta be a bit,” Badgley tweeted. “Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off.”

It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off. — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021

Shortly after the segment went viral, Arroyo got raked over the coals for tweeting the whole thing was obviously a bit, which people on Twitter did not believe at all:

I thought so too!!🤣 My favorite part was that only regular viewers realized it was totally scripted. #YousOnFirst. @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/JMXnAHzv5M — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 16, 2021

So the Fox News contributor was obviously thankful that Badgley stepped in, and he let the You star know as much. Arroyo also tried to keep the comedy going with an awkward You pun that probably should’ve stayed in his drafts.

“Thanks @PennBadgley! (Your delivery is pretty great as well.),” Arroyo tweeted. “Now please don’t #YouNetflix kill all my friends!!”

Thanks @PennBadgley! (Your delivery is pretty great as well.) Now please don’t #YouNetflix kill all my friends!! https://t.co/9QeYpB9qr3 — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 16, 2021

