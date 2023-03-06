Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car accident this weekend. No one was injured, but there was property damage to a residence in Beverly Hills, California, after the former Saturday Night Live cast member “lost control of the vehicle, which hopped a curb, took out a fire hydrant, and then proceeded to slam into the side of a nearby house, dragging across the lawn and leaving skid marks on the grass,” according to TMZ.

Davidson was reportedly “driving at a high rate of speed” at the time.

Based on photos of the crash site, obtained by TMZ, it doesn’t appear Pete went into the property … but our sources say he did strike it and caused damage… We’re told the preliminary view is that drugs and alcohol were not involved here, but an investigation is currently underway. Our sources also say no arrests were made on the spot, and that Pete and Chase were not cited either … at least not for now, anyway.

Davidson and Wonders, who met while filming A24’s horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, have been spotted together since late 2022. They recently attended the 2023 Daytona 500, where they met several of the drivers and Davidson even “got to hop in one of the official pace cars,” E! Online reports. He was not behind the wheel.

