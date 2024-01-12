In 2021, Michelle Mootreddy was arrested for allegedly entering Pete Davidson‘s house after sending out a fake press release claiming that she and the comedian were married. Mootreddy was found mentally unfit to stand trial and placed in the care of a psychiatric facility. However, according to Davidson’s new Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli, that’s not the whole story.

As Davidson addressed the crowd, he set the stage by saying he noticed a woman outside of his house wearing a T-shirt with his face on it, so naturally, that was a huge red flag. Davidson famously lives with his mother, so he naturally warned her to be on her guard. However, his mom didn’t fully appreciate the gravity of the situation.

“I told her, I was like, ‘Someone knows where we live, someone could come over and hurt you.’ And she goes, ‘No. No, they’re looking for you. They’re not gonna hurt me,'” Davidson said via Entertainment Weekly. “And I was like ‘That’s fair, but could you humor me? This is scary. I have a stalker and you just gotta be aware, in case she comes by.'”

Davidson’s mom did not stay aware. Via EW:

Eventually, Davidson leaves town and the stalker returns. According to him, the events unfolded as follows: “She rings the doorbell. My mom answers and goes, ‘Hey, who are you?’ Stalker goes, ‘I’m Pete’s friend.’ My mom, of course, goes, ‘Well, come on in.’” With the crowd already laughing, Davidson delivered the craziest detail yet: “Stalker proceeds to watch Grey’s Anatomy with my mom and [her friend] Terry for three hours.”

Eventually, Davidson’s mom started to notice something is off and texted Davidson if he was coming home soon. Once he realized what’s happening, he advised his mom to “act normal, head into the garage, and call the cops.”

This time, she listened to instructions, and the stalker was arrested. However, not before leaving a present for Davidson to find later: “20 pairs of soiled underwear.”

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli is available for streaming on Netflix

