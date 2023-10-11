With the entertainment world gearing back up, Pete Davidson stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he touted not just his upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, but also, his apparently lucrative side hustle.

While talking to Fallon, Davidson revealed that he’s spent the past three years buying up VHS tapes in hopes that they’ll become vintage collector’s items like vinyl records.

“I was really high one night,” Davidson admitted (via Insider) before delivering his pitch. “Listen to this, guys. So in 2026, it’ll be 20 years since the last VHS was made, right? So 20 years go by… that’s enough time for people to be like, ‘Oh, that was cool, remember?’ Like vinyl.”

“So I bought all the sealed ones that exist, like 3,000 to 5,000 tapes,” Davidson said, which had Fallon and the audience dying with laughter. “You guys sound like my mom. No one believes in me!”

However, Davidson got the last laugh by sharing the details of his latest sale.

“So, as of a month ago, sealed VHSes are now going for like 20 to 30 grand a pop,” he said. “Rocky just sold for like $27,000. Yeah, it’s my GameStop! Like, dude, I own all of them. Dude, no one believed in me.”

Although, if his plan doesn’t work, Davidson joked that he’ll be “on the road forever” to make up for the loss. In the meantime, you can watch Davidson’s latest promo for this weekend’s SNL below:

