Kim Kardashian reflected on her divorce from Kanye West, and her subsequent relationship with Pete Davidson, on the latest episode of The Kardashians. Speaking with her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the SKIMS founder said, “I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast. It got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things.”

Kardashian has no remorse about her time with West (or Davidson, presumably). “I’m not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life,” she said. “What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

This is what she should be asking herself, re: Tom Brady.

On last week’s episode, the mom of four broke down in front of her sister Khloé over Kanye’s outbursts. “It sucks when someone doesn’t see how different they are,” she explained. “I always will [keep looking for that person.] You’ll always hope you’ll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do.” Kardashian continued, “I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even think he knows how,” revealing that she hasn’t spoken to Kanye about his antisemitic online rants over fears “he’ll probably go off on me.”

The Kardashians, which wraps up for the season next week, airs on Hulu.

