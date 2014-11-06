Physics Researchers Prove The Flash Is The Worst Superhero

The Flash is having a great time of things right now. His CW series is a hit, he’s got a movie on the way, and his comic is a great read. Unfortunately, some physics researchers have crashed the party and proven that you’re really, really better off not being “saved” by the Flash.
In a deadpan paper published by the University of Leicester’s physics department and discovered by io9, researchers break down the exact physics of this particular shot we’ve seen repeatedly in ads and trailers:
The problem? That cyclist is being hit much, much harder. The researchers calculate he’s moving at 182 miles per hour, compared to the taxi’s 30 mph. Granted, being hit by a Crown Vic at thirty miles per hour is not going to end in smiles and balloons, but it’s better than being hit at 182mph by anything.
Nor does it help that the Flash, although lighter, is slamming into this poor sucker’s rib cage. The taxi, according to the paper, would have broken his legs. The Flash’s “save” might drive bone splinters into all his vital organs.
They note this can be fixed either by the Flash adjusting his speed or applying pressure over a wider area. So essentially the Flash should have just carefully adjusted the guy so he hit the concrete in the least painful way possible. But if the Flash takes nothing else away from this, he can at least take some comfort in this: Superman is way more of a douche.
I guess it is reflective of me as a person that I thought this during my live watch of the show.
*puts on nerd glasses*
The speed force has been explained as the reason this doesn’t happen. It allows him to bend the laws of physics and also explains why everything isn’t on fire whenever he moves fast.
Considering there’s this one guy who tries to plow through the intersection on his bike every time I walk my dog in the morning, I like to think the above is true.
Yeah, did these people honestly think the autists that write comics would not have tried to explain everything down to the last detail? Or that no fan had brought this up before? And they have the balls to call themselves science nerds.
@Dan Seitz
I think that’s just evidence that cyclists are assholes.
Quicksilver “Whipllllllashhhhhhh.”
Aquaman is still worse
Aquaman is the DC to Batman’s Marvel
Whenever I see articles like this, I’m always reminded of the intro to Mystery Science Theater 3000… “Really should relax. It’s just a movie”…
Eh, it’s fun to talk about the realistic physics of these things. No one seriously believes the Flash should be subject to Newton’s Laws.
I’ll just go ahead and echo what the other nerd said before… “SPEED FORCE!” Also, the Red Bee is the worst superhero ever.
Ever read James Robinson’s “Starman?” The Red Bee actually has a great moment in it. No, really.