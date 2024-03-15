After initially pleading not guilty to two charges of illegally wandering off a nature path at Yellowstone National Park in November, Pierce Brosnan has apologized for the incident and apologized for not obeying signs.

According to The Wrap, a U.S. magistrate dismissed one of the charges against the iconic James Bond actor, clearing him of a “petty offense for violating closures and use limits.” However, Brosnan has pleaded guilty for going off trail and trespassing in a thermal area that could have severely injured the actor or others.

In a statement on Instagram, Brosnan apologized for the incident and stressed the importance of following park safety.

“As an environmentalist I have the utmost respect for and love of our natural world,” Brosnan wrote. “However, I made an impulsive mistake – one that I do not take lightly – when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph. I did not see a ‘No Trespassing’ sign posted that warned of danger nor did I hike in the immediate area. I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area.”

“Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy,” Brosnan said in conclusion. “#StayOnThePath”

Brosnan will be fined $500 for the incident, and he’s agreed to make a $1,000 donation to the Yellowstone Forever non-profit organization, according to court documents.

(Via The Wrap, Pierce Brosnan on Instagram)