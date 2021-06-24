Following the recent FX on Hulu documentary episode, The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears,” the groundswell of support for the (hopeful) end of Britney’s conservatorship has only grown. It’s been a long thirteen years for Britney under her father’s financial thumb, and that followed a few years of public chaos, which I’m sure no one can forget. Her fans have long rallied for her “freedom,” given that Britney has vowed not to work again until she can make her own decisions again. This week, the 39-year-old singer gave testimony that was both heartbreaking and infuriating and included details about how her father controls every aspect of her life. That even allegedly includes a prohibition on removing her IUD device, which is a chilling revelation to behold and one that Planned Parentood has branded as “appalling.”

In the aftermath of Britney’s testimony, the public has rallied around her as well as the musical community, including ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who previously faced backlash for revelations in the documentary about his behavior towards her regarding public perception and the press. Now, a surprising voice has arose to support Britney: the cantankerous Piers Morgan. He of course, generally abhors everyone (except the Queen), but even Piers can’t stomach what he’s seeing happen.

“Britney Spears is a legal slave,” Piers tweeted. “[W]ho can’t control her own money, career or even her womb and MUST be freed from this torment to finally live the life she wants.”

Britney Spears is a legal slave who can't control her own money, career or even her womb and MUST be freed from this torment to finally live the life she wants. https://t.co/i2Pah433UZ via @MailOnline — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 24, 2021

Piers also penned a lengthy Daily Mail column, in which he argues that Britney’s calls for freedom should be heeded:

We’ve been told for years via endless cruel briefings to the media that Britney’s so mentally unhinged that’s she totally incapable of thinking, speaking or acting for herself. That wasn’t the woman I heard yesterday. It was stunning to hear the brutal reality from Britney’s own mouth, in her own powerful, eloquent, often rapid-fire words. It was like she couldn’t wait to finally have her say, and who could blame her for the obvious frustration and anger? The last time she appeared in front of Judge Penny, in 2019, Britney’s testimony was sealed… This time, it was made public so there could be no doubt or self-interested ‘spin’ about what she was asserting. ‘I have a lot to say,’ she began, ‘so bear with me. I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court last time.’ That’s the understatement of the year. There’s no doubt that Britney’s still a troubled woman, but it seems apparent that many of her current demons are now being driven by the way she’s been treated as a direct result of her conservatorship that she says has ‘enslaved’ her.

The entire column is worth a read, as Britney’s own words about feeling “traumatized” continue to reverberate, after she described her conservatorship as “abusive.” You can also read Britney’s testimony at NBC in transcript form.

(Via Daily Mail)