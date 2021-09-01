Piers Morgan’s feeling vindicated today after a long and winding road, so let’s recap a little bit. Back in March, he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain (and he later quit the job) when confronted by a co-host about the seemingly personal nature of Piers’ beef with Meghan Markle, who he briefly hung out with and seemed miffed about when she stopped calling. He proceeded to trash Meghan and Prince Harry after they spoke with Oprah Winfrey to tell-all on the allegedly racist remarks that Meghan received from a member of the Royal Family.

Piers vigorously defended his Queen and branded Meghan as a liar (even over her claims of suicidal thoughts), and after his on-set tantrum, British regulator Ofcom received a record number of viewer complaints about Piers’ remarks, and after several months, it seems that Ofcom has cleared Piers of wrongdoing. According to the BBC, those complaints (including some from the Duchess of Sussex herself) regarding suicide weren’t enough to tip the scales against Piers’ former employer, ITV:

Ofcom said its decision was “finely balanced”, but that ITV had “provided adequate protection to viewers from potentially harmful and highly offensive statements about mental health and suicide”. The 57,793 complaints – the highest in Ofcom’s 18-year history – related to Good Morning Britain on 8 and 9 March, the mornings before and after the Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry was broadcast in the UK.

And Piers is now crowing over what he sees as a victory. “I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue,” he tweeted. “This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.” Naturally, he added, “Do I get my job back?”

I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.

Do I get my job back? pic.twitter.com/czhzeejYpa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

Uh, your move, ITV? The provocateur has been digging at ITV over falling ratings in the aftermath of his departure, although there’s been no official word on whether they want to go there again. if they do extend an offer, Piers will make sure that everyone knows what’s happening, as soon as he knows. In the meantime, he’s still got that Daily Mail column, so he’ll probably talk about this subject there, too.

