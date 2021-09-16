After blowing up his job at iTV by storming off the set of Good Morning Britain because a coworker pushed back on his criticism of Meghan Markle‘s mental health struggles, Piers Morgan has returned to the dark nether-regions from whence he first came: Rupert Murdoch’s Fox media empire. In a statement to his Twitter account, which Morgan shamelessly labels as “BREAKING,” the British TV personality announced he’s “gone home” to Rupert Murdoch’s media empire after almost three decades.

“Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years,” Morgan tweeted. “The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun….”

As for the terms of the deal, Morgan will have his own TV show — just not on Fox News. The British anchor will host a primetime show for the Fox Nation streaming service alongside the likes of Tomi Lahren and Candace Owens. Morgan will also be published in News Corp.’s vast portfolio of media outlets. Via Variety:

Under the terms of the deal, Morgan will host a daily TV show that will air on weeknights in the U.K., U.S. and Australia, write a weekly column for Murdoch’s U.K. tabloid The Sun and the U.S. publication The New York Post and also present a series of true crime documentaries. The TV show will air on Fox Nation in the U.S., talkTV in the U.K. and Sky News Australia.

Like all things Morgan, he’s already being ruthlessly dunked on social media, but nothing can match this reaction from The Daily Show who kept their eyes on the ball(s).

