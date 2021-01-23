Getty Image
Piers Morgan Is Being Slammed For A Tweet About The Late Larry King Seen As ‘Disrespectful’

Larry King, the legendary and prolific talk show host and interviewer, died on Saturday, a few weeks after being hospitalized with COVID-19. (However, no cause of death has yet been released.) Tributes poured in, with people honoring his long career on radio and television. But one of those memoriams — from Piers Morgan, who replaced King after his long-running CNN show ended in 2010 — was widely seen as disrespectful over social media.

“Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert)” Morgan wrote. He added, “But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer.”

Morgan’s “tribute” to King was seen by many as narcissistic.

Others just generally found it disrespectful.

Some dwelled on the fact that Morgan included a pretty decent diss from the late Mr. King.

People told him where to go.

Others were just sad to see that Piers Morgan was being talked about at all.

Starting in 1985, Larry King Live ruled the CNN airwaves, becoming not only their longest-running program but also it’s highest-rated. King did as many as 50,000 interviews over the show’s run, from politicians — including every president from Richard Nixon on — to UFO “experts.” The show ended in 2010, and was replaced by Piers Morgan Live. That program was cancelled after three seasons due to continuously declining ratings.

