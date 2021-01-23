Larry King, the legendary and prolific talk show host and interviewer, died on Saturday, a few weeks after being hospitalized with COVID-19. (However, no cause of death has yet been released.) Tributes poured in, with people honoring his long career on radio and television. But one of those memoriams — from Piers Morgan, who replaced King after his long-running CNN show ended in 2010 — was widely seen as disrespectful over social media.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

“Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert)” Morgan wrote. He added, “But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer.”

Morgan’s “tribute” to King was seen by many as narcissistic.

Piers Morgan is the ultimate (and quite frankly most annoying) narcissist. It’s insufferable. Nothing can happen without it somehow relating to him and his pathetic life. A man just died. Fucking hell. https://t.co/HYYIKMczh6 — soufflé (@N0TASH4) January 23, 2021

Others just generally found it disrespectful.

well we all know piers morgan is a piece of shit but this is just beyond https://t.co/LyVz4Ou8h7 — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) January 23, 2021

Some dwelled on the fact that Morgan included a pretty decent diss from the late Mr. King.

if i had been humiliated as bad as piers morgan was by larry king i would probably be a bitter old bitch about it too — Lauren (not a hologram) (@ActNormalOrElse) January 23, 2021

People told him where to go.

Others were just sad to see that Piers Morgan was being talked about at all.

Piers Morgan is a professional troll. There is no barrel he will not scrape to get attention and we should all collectively ignore him. — Talia Lee 🏳️‍🌈 (@Eelailatan) January 23, 2021

Starting in 1985, Larry King Live ruled the CNN airwaves, becoming not only their longest-running program but also it’s highest-rated. King did as many as 50,000 interviews over the show’s run, from politicians — including every president from Richard Nixon on — to UFO “experts.” The show ended in 2010, and was replaced by Piers Morgan Live. That program was cancelled after three seasons due to continuously declining ratings.