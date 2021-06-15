Piers Morgan apparently doesn’t realize that every time he complains about Meghan Markle, his evident obsession only grows. The former Good Morning Britain host got super upset last month and threw down a rager of an article about Meghan daring to write a Father’s Day-themed book that happens to be inspired by Prince Harry’s relationship with their son, Archie. This week, he’s sick and tired of Meghan and Prince Harry “yapping,” as he declared on Fox News (via the above Sky News clip).

“We’re hearing too much of your yapping,” Piers declared, because he believes the couple should not speak after giving up their royal titles. “Too much of your whining. It’s time to pipe down.” Prior to this, he revealed that he was still quite salty about being called out for not believing Meghan’s claims of racist remarks from the British Royal Family. On Fox News, he called the situation a “farcical” one. He can’t believe that “the cancel culture Twitter mob comes for you and says if you don’t believe Meghan Markle you are a racist, to which I say I’ve never said a racist thing about Meghan Markle or anybody else.”

Piers doesn’t seem to realize that by calling Meghan a liar about racism, he’s sweeping her claims under the rug. Yet this is even more of the same from him, since he made a big deal about “ghosting” him after a pub date several years ago. We can be sure about one thing, though. With the release of Meghan’s book, The Bench (which he has “laughed out loud” about, especially for her label of the book being “through an inclusive lens”), Piers won’t be done talking anytime soon.

And frankly, people are tired of hearing Piers’ “yapping.”

.. and we are also getting tired of Piers Morgan yapping at Harry and Meghan… — beat_boutique (@beat_boutique) June 15, 2021

I hear more of Piers Morgan yapping about Meghan and Harry than what they are up to. He is obsessed. — Gary Murdoch (@GaryMurdoch75) June 15, 2021

'Pipe down': Harry and Meghan tell Piers Morgan people are 'sick of his yapping' — G Singh (@reddevil_singh) June 15, 2021

I do like @piersmorgan but he is leaving himself open here saying people are sick of their yapping. Pot/kettle and all that 🤣🤣 — Meggsietweets (@meggsietweets) June 15, 2021

Actually people of sick of Piers Morgan yapping. Its called projection Piers — eab2222 (@eab2222) June 15, 2021