Piers Morgan Is Getting Called Out For Hypocrisy And Being A ‘Whining Child’ After He Complained About Prince Harry’s ‘Whining’

Piers Morgan has made his disapproval clear over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir. This week, he also couldn’t resist dragging the book’s title, Spare, which is certainly a reference to how William and Harry are referred to as “the heir and the spare,” respectively. Piers also expressed suspicion that the memoir’s release date, January 10, was timed to steal thunder from King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023. That seems like adequate enough spacing between events, honestly? Yet Piers is passionate on the subject as a staunch supporter of the Royal Fam, and he’s been upset about “Harry’s silence” over The Crown with pointed mention that Netflix is also Harry’s “employer,” given the multi-project deal forged by Netflix and the Sussexes.

As well, Piers has been known to complain about Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. The former Good Morning Britain co-host famously stormed off a set and then thanked his haters after he continued to rail against Meghan when she alleged to Oprah Winfrey that she endured racist remarks from the royals. Of course, Piers’ irritation with Harry and Meghan might have something to do with his revelation that she “ghosted” him after one date, so there’s that to consider.

This week, Piers publicly called Harry a “d*ckhead,” and he’s been doubling down with an accusation that Harry’s book cover was “copied,” and Harry “didn’t just hire same ghost-writer who did Andre Agassi’s book.” Piers added, “[O]ne had a world class talent for sport, the other a world class talent for whining.”

And here comes Piers tweeting a Daily Mail cover with a headline about the Royals “dreading” the arrival of Harry’s “raw and unflinching” book. Piers also alludes to Meghan Markle while suggesting that Harry was “[u]rged on by your wife who has already disowned her own family?” And he suggested that Harry’s a hypocrite by engaging in “humanitarian” efforts.

It’s messy, and when Piers rants like this, people tend to tweet, “All this just because she wouldn’t shag you.” With this latest outburst, people are suggesting that Piers sounds like a “[w]hining child,” and it’s a bit ironic.

One user also wondered why Piers has “chosen not to reinstate your birth name O’Meara and continued to use you adopted name ?” The user also suggests that “[s]ome might say that you are trying to disassociate yourself from your Irish roots and others might judge you as choosing to throw you late father’s legacy under the bus.”

Spare arrives in bookstores (and online) on January 10, 2023.

