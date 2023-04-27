A recent nationwide poll of American voters shows that an overwhelming majority have a negative view of Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

According to an NBC News survey, just 24% of Americans approve of the ideology that fueled Trump’s first presidential campaign, i.e. the notion that the reality TV star could “Make America Great Again.” Trump’s vision of the country’s return to greatness was, well, small. He spent tons of money — and his cronies defrauded voters of even more — to build sections of easily scalable fencing along our southern border. He placed immigrant men, women, and children in cages. He installed inexperienced, right-wing judges on the Supreme Court bench, and he cultivated intimate relationships with foreign dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin and all-around good guy Kim Jong Un.

If Trump was hoping to borrow his MAGA slogan for his next presidential run, he might want to rethink that strategy.

The NBC News poll showed that 45% of Americans view the MAGA movement as having a negative impact on the country. Of the small percentage that supports the MAGA “plan,” most are Republican, white, and male, who are less educated and live in poorer, rural areas. Though those voters make up a very vocal minority of the voting population — and enjoy plenty of front-page attention from The New York Times — they likely won’t win Trump the electoral vote. In fact, based on his performance in the 2020 Presidential Election, white Republican voters aren’t enough to win Trump the popular vote. To do that, the twice-impeached, recently-arrested former president needs to sway Independents and younger voters and, according to this latest survey, both groups despise the messaging he’s putting out there.

(Via NBC News)