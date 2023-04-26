Donald Trump is looking to scoop up a newly-single Kellyanne Conway … for his presidential campaign, that is. According to insiders, the former president has been courting Conway for months, trying to convince her to join his 2024 presidential campaign. Fresh off her divorce from her Trump-trolling husband of 22 years, George Conway, sources say now feels like the right time to welcome Conway back into the fold.

“Now that she’s divorced from Trump hater George Conway, Trump feels she has less baggage,” a source told Page Six. “She never crossed an uncrossable line in her book and TV appearances.”

Trump not only credits Conway with helping win the 2016 presidential election, but he also recognizes the threat she poses to his campaign if she aligned herself with an opponent like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Insiders claim Trump wants to “lock her up” before his political rival can. Unfortunately for him, Conway currently has a lucrative contract with Fox News, acting as a contributor for the network on top of her other media appearances and book deals.

“Kellyanne has an excellent relationship with President Trump and his team . . . but she would be crazy to commit to a single opportunity right now. She is busier than ever,” an insider told Page Six, hinting that her work with Fox could expand in the coming months.

So, if Trump just can’t quit his “alternative facts” guru, he’s going to have to bring more than roses and the promise of future insurrections she can spin as “just some MAGA-loving tourists in search of a public bathroom.”

