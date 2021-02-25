The original Mr. Potato Head did not involve a potato or head. The toy was invented by George Lerner in the late 1940s, but because the United States had just come out of World War II and it seemed wasteful to use produce as a food, he couldn’t find a buyer. But he did find a cereal manufacturer who would “distribute his plastic parts as prizes” in their boxes. That proved popular enough that in 1952, the Rhode Island-based Hassenfeld Brothers bought the rights to Mr. Potato Head — now in potato and head form — for $5,000, along with a $500 advance and five percent royalties on every toy sold. Hassenfeld Brothers was later re-named Hasbro, and Mr. Potato Head helped turn the company into a multi-billion dollar American success story. Decades later, the same people who value profits over people are now super angry about Mr. Potato Head.

Why? Because the spud has a new name.

The Associated Press reports that Mr. Potato Head is now Potato Head, a gender neutral “modern makeover… Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.” Hasbro’s decision came after noticing “how toddlers frequently play with the toy,” according to Fast Company. That’s why, when a line of potato head is introduced in the fall, “kids will have a blank slate to create same-sex families or single-parent families. It’s a prime example of the way heritage toy brands are evolving to stay relevant in the 21st century.” I can’t possibly imagine being furious over a potato toy becoming more inclusive, but I am also not Ben Shapiro (thank god), or any of the other conservatives who are currently losing their minds over Potato Head.

gender neutral potato head pissed of mark dice so much he wants to leave america pic.twitter.com/zgj32yFzOA — Coping MAGA (@CopingMAGA) February 25, 2021

The insanity NEVER ends. Mr. Potato Head has been canceled! https://t.co/xVmWvUdysJ — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 25, 2021

Mr. Potato Head is no longer a man. He’s now gender neutral to avoid offending people. Really. https://t.co/J3Q7eQiP28 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2021

Mr. Potato Head has now been made gender neutral and will be called “Potato Head” from here on out. Will we be digitally editing James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World” next to say “It’s A Gender Neutral World”? — Chris Bish 🇺🇲 (@BishForCongress) February 25, 2021

Imagine thinking in the middle of a global pandemic: 'What's really important is dropping the 'Mr' from Mr Potato Head & making him gender-neutral in case we upset a few wokies.' — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2021

Ben Shapiro is throwing a fit because Mr. Potato Head is now a gender neutral children's toy. What an extremely sad loser. pic.twitter.com/Ov5cW6JFDs — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) February 25, 2021

Gender neutral Potato Head is going to be conservatives’ Ft. Sumter pic.twitter.com/fpQ4VR6JVe — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) February 25, 2021

This seems specifically targeted at baiting Ben Shapiro types and I for one think that’s both smart and beautiful https://t.co/1oAsGVDmSg — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) February 25, 2021

The world has lost its ever loving mind! Another company that won't be receiving ANY money from me🤢🤢🤮🤮 https://t.co/JdfiwJTeMK — 11pagan11 (@11pagan11) February 25, 2021

Liberal Cancel Culture Casualties: ❌George Washington

❌Thomas Jefferson

❌Abraham Lincoln

❌Mr. Potato Head https://t.co/QOMHnASZ6n — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) February 25, 2021

Fox News executives are pumped. This Potato Head story gives them six months of content. https://t.co/9JHopBj2su — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 25, 2021

It’s only a matter of time before Donald Trump, Jr. weighs in…

