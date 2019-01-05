YouTube

Perhaps Harry Potter fans really can get too much information about the wizards in the world of Harry Potter. At least that’s what some people concluded after a very odd tweet from the Pottermore account that rollicked social media on the first Friday of January.

Pottermore, for those not in the Harry Potter ecosystem, is the online hub of the Harry Potter universe. You can get sorted by the Sorting Hat, dabble in some of J.K. Rowling’s unpublished but very cannon thoughts about all things Harry Potter, and just generally nerd out about one of the biggest and most popular intellectual properties in the world.

But sometimes the information that Rowling includes as part of the Harry Potter universe can be, well, strange. And the Pottermore Twitter account shared some of that strange information on Friday on National Trivia Day, sharing an odd fact about how wizards used to use the bathroom while at the wizard school Hogwarts.