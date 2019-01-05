Things Got Weird When Pottermore Tweeted About Wizards Using The Bathroom At Hogwarts

01.04.19 21 mins ago

YouTube

Perhaps Harry Potter fans really can get too much information about the wizards in the world of Harry Potter. At least that’s what some people concluded after a very odd tweet from the Pottermore account that rollicked social media on the first Friday of January.

Pottermore, for those not in the Harry Potter ecosystem, is the online hub of the Harry Potter universe. You can get sorted by the Sorting Hat, dabble in some of J.K. Rowling’s unpublished but very cannon thoughts about all things Harry Potter, and just generally nerd out about one of the biggest and most popular intellectual properties in the world.

But sometimes the information that Rowling includes as part of the Harry Potter universe can be, well, strange. And the Pottermore Twitter account shared some of that strange information on Friday on National Trivia Day, sharing an odd fact about how wizards used to use the bathroom while at the wizard school Hogwarts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter#Twitter
TAGSHARRY POTTERpottermoreTwitter

Listen To This

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 7 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP