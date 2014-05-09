Power Girl Takes Charge In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘World’s Finest’ #23

Power Girl and Huntress have spent, quite literally, years on the Earth of the New 52. Formerly Superwoman and Robin, Helena Wayne and Karen Starr have been searching for a way home ever since they got dumped in an alternate reality they don’t understand. And now, they may have found it. But can they leave their lives behind?
World’s Finest is a pleasurable book not least because of the presence of Paul Levitz, longtime DC executive and possibly the man who knows DC’s superscience and alternate worlds style better than any other writer. He wrote a popular nine year run on The Legion of Superheroes, bringing that team up to date with DC’s style while keeping what made the book popular. Levitz has stepped away from his executive duties, and his return to writing comics has been a lot of fun.
Not least because he knows how to pace exposition and a gag, as this preview shows. World’s Finest #23 is on the stands next week.
I love how in the early days of this title they put her in a fairly conservative costume that showed no skin except her face, but it managed to get torn to shreds every issue. Not because it showed more skin than her old suit, just because it was such a dick thing to do yet it was still damn funny.
After reading the issues that crossed over with Batman/Superman, well, let’s just say it’s an interesting juxtaposition to read one book that’s so good in so many ways, then read another that’s not so good. Like those 8 weeks when my Sunday night one-two punch was True Detective and Walking Dead.
