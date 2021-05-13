It’s a battle of the podcasters with Prince Harry taking side against admitted “f*cking moron” Joe Rogan’s recent anti-vax remarks. What a sentence, right? Let’s back up for a moment and absorb this more fully.

Prince Harry (along with Meghan Markle) recently launched his own podcast as part of his newly formed production company, Archewell Audio, which joined with Spotify in a multi-year partnership. However, Harry made it known on Thursday — while appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast — that he wasn’t impressed by certain behavior from a fellow Spotify podcaster, Joe Rogan. To recap that hot mess, Rogan recently declared that young, healthy people should skip the vaccine because (and this is erroneous) they aren’t at risk for contracting COVID. After significant backlash, Rogan backpeddled while admitting, “I’m not a doctor; I’m a f*cking moron.”

Well, Harry had no comment on the “f*cking moron” description, but he does think that Rogan needs to shut it. “The issue is in today’s world with misinformation endemic,” Harry told Shepard. “You’ve got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth.” He added that it would be best for Rogan, who has no medical expertise, to “stay out of it” because “with a platform comes responsibility.”

Back during Rogan’s aforementioned backpeddling, he told his listeners, “I’m a cagefighting commentator who’s a dirty standup comedian who [is] drunk most of the time. And I do testosterone and I smoke a lot of weed. But I’m not a respected source of information — even for me.” Still, Rogan should probably think harder about his level of influence, given that he’s hosting the most popular Spotify podcast and attracts millions of listeners for each episode. It seems that he forgot about being owned by Bill Burr last year for calling people who wear masks “bitches.”

You can listen to Harry’s full Armchair Expert episode, which includes his thoughts on what life’s like after saying goodbye to the British Royal Family, here.

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex sits down in the attic today to charm our pants off with his intellect, wit and thoughtful stance on approaching mental wellness. We feel so lucky to have been able to sit down with him- what a joy. 🍒🍒🍒 pic.twitter.com/ZxzZJMYcOg — Armchair Expert Podcast (@ArmchairExpPod) May 13, 2021

(Via Armchair Expert)