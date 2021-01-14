The goal of Project Lincoln, the band of turncoat Republicans, was always clear: to make sure Donald Trump is not elected to a second term. And he wasn’t! But it’s clear his stink is going to stick around for a good long time, in the form of his stubborn and violent base. Nor have we seen the last of his ride-or-die minions, who are peppered throughout Congress, still singing the praises of a losing and disgraced leader. So Project Lincoln isn’t going anywhere any time soon. What’s more, they had some choice words for those Trump lackeys.

Rick Wilson throws down on "whiny b***ch" Matt Gaetz. https://t.co/0ZbPq0aK37 — Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) January 14, 2021

The day Trump was impeached for the second time in less than a year, one of their top dogs, longtime Republican political consultant Rick Wilson, appeared on MSNBC, where he was asked to weigh in on the smattering of pro-Trump sycophants who not only opposed his impeachment but tried to defend his honor, while attacking Democrats.

Wilson had zero patience for them. “This whiny b*tch victimhood from Matt Gaetz and Ken Buck and Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor ‘Cuckoo QAnon’ Greene and all these other people — it’s the most pathetic example of special pleading I’ve ever seen,” Wilson said. And he wasn’t done:

“They act as if they’ve been oppressed somehow, that the world is against them somehow. Well, guess what? Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck. They’re banning you because you say evil s*it. They’re banning you because you support a revolution against the government of this country and a free and fair election. This is the most remarkable thing about this to me is all these tough guys, swagger monkeys, who act like they’re the big alpha males — they’re whining and b*tching and moaning about Kathy Griffin holding up a mannequin head? Or Nancy Pelosi tearing up a piece of paper? C’mon, guys, toughen up!”

Over the last weekend, in the wake of permanently banning Donald Trump, Twitter went on a spree, deleting tens of thousands of conspiracy theory accounts. Soon thereafter, Republican lawmakers, among them Matt Gaetz, complaining about their massive drop in followers, effectively telling on themselves. They’ve tried to paint it as social media coming after conservative voices, so it’s good to hear Wilson call it like it really is.

Wilson also came for Trump himself, calling him “the leader of a terrorist faction of a terrorist group that terrorized the Congress,” and saying that the Republican lawmakers refusing to impeach him are simply “terrified of the mob” he’s created. “A lot of the rest of them are living in stark terror that Donald Trump’s mob will come and kill them.”

"Donald Trump is the leader of a terrorist faction of a terrorist group that terrorized the Congress…A lot of the rest of them are living in stark terror that Donald Trump’s mob will come and kill them." co-founder @TheRickWilson on @thereidout #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/HwEEuTNBxG — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 14, 2021

So it sounds like we’ll be hearing from Rick Wilson for at least a bit longer, but it should be fun hearing him lay into Beavis and Butt-Head some more.