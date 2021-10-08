What a short rise, followed by a perpetually long fall for Michael Flynn, who may be a QAnon cheerleader no more. The retired lieutenant Army general served as Trump’s national security advisor for a whole month, after which he was convicted for his lies to the FBI and later banned by Twitter for spreading wacky QAnon nonsense. Now, it seems that Flynn’s on the bad side of QAnon and is being forced to step up and clarify that, no, he is not a Satanist and is not down with Lucifer. Wait, what?

Granted, the accusation from QAnon that a public figure might be down with Satan is not unusual. After all, a former follower of the right-wing group recently apologized to Anderson Cooper for believing that the CNN host ate babies. Such bizarre (and frequently harmful) conspiracy theories are kind-of QAnon’s thing, and everything started to go wrong (again) for Flynn when he apparently (as detailed by the Daily Beast) delivered a sermon (for a Nebraska church) that used language that left QAnon followers scratching their heads:

“We are your instrument of those sevenfold rays and all your archangels, all of them. We will be the instrument of your will, whatever it is. In your name, and in the name of your legions, we are freeborn, and we shall remain freeborn, and we shall not be enslaved by any foe.”

It was the “sevenfold rays” and “legions” language that caused problems, which led Flynn to find himself speaking with an obscure YouTube channel called Truth Unveiled TV to defend himself. Host Paul Oebel asked Flynn whether claims that he’s “flipped on the side of the devil” have any truth to them.

Flynn wasn’t having it. “All of these people that talk about turning to whatever…” he declared. “People need to stop overthinking what everybody is saying.” So… not exactly a denial? I kid, I kid. Yet this is a perfect example of how QAnon is turning on their own, all after Flynn endured Jimmy Kimmel’s ridicule for coming forward as a QAnon fanboy and promptly forgetting the words to the Pledge of Allegiance. What a messy story, but it sounds like Mike Flynn needs to find a new right-wing group with which to hang because, seemingly, not even QAnon is buying what he’s been selling.

(Via The Daily Beast)