After reaching a plea deal last week, it seemed like the story of Jacob Chansley (a.k.a. The QAnon Shaman) had come to an end. His attorney had effectively argued that Chansley has denounced his QAnon ways and reached a deal with federal prosecutors that would lessen his charges for storming the U.S. Capitol building in a Chewbacca bikini. However, new details have emerged, and it appears that Chansley, who no longer wishes to be called the QAnon Shaman, had a much deeper connection to Donald Trump than anyone knew. Although, committing outright insurrection and howling for hours inside a government building in service to the former president should’ve been a clue, Chansley’s feelings for Trump are reportedly much, much deeper.

During Chansley’s plea deal hearing on Friday, his attorney Al Watkins essentially argued that the former QAnon devotee was in “love” with Trump, and CNN’s Jim Acosta couldn’t believe what he was hearing. Via Mediaite:

“Take a listen to what [Chansley’s] lawyer says about his client’s view of Donald Trump,” Acosta said. “I think it’s pretty telling.” “He had a fondness for Trump that was not unlike the first love a man may have for a girl, or a girl for a man, or man for a man,” Watkins says in the video clip. “The first love always, always maintains a tender and soft spot in the heart of the lover.” “We can’t blame all of this on love, can we?” Acosta asked [Wisconsin Congresswoman Barbara] Comstock. “What a bizarre comment.”

It probably didn’t help that Chansley’s family are also deeply ensconced in all things Trump. According to CNN’s Marshall Cohen, the Shaman’s family “were urging him not to plead guilty today because they believe Trump is going to be reinstated and then will grant him a pardon.”

The belief that the former president will somehow be reinstated has continued to run rampant in the QAnon world and the rantings of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has incorrectly predicted Trump’s return several times. He now claims Trump will be back in the Oval Office by the end of the year, so you can go ahead and count on that not happening.

(Via Mediaite)