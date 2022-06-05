The United Kingdom is currently going full tilt boogie for the Platinum Jubilee, which rings in Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary as Queen. There are days of celebration. There have been Daleks and Danger Mouse. Her Majesty even got tea and talked marmalade sandwiches with Paddington. What it’s missed, for the most part, is the Queen herself, who has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace but skipped out on everything else. But those in charge found a creative — and pretty bizarre — way to get her involved.

A hologram of The Queen from the day of her coronation has been displayed inside the Gold State Coach as part of the #PlatinumJubilee pageant.https://t.co/cp0WaaO2g1 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview and Youtube pic.twitter.com/jtefx1CeZQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2022

During a street pageant in London, a hologram of the younger Elizabeth II could be seen in the Gold State Coach, a 260-year-old carriage commissioned by King George III in 1760 and finished two years later. It’s rarely used, for obvious reasons, but it has been used at the coronation of every monarch since — including Elizabeth II in 1953. The hologram was made of footage from that occasion, presenting people today with the illusion that they were waving at the twentysomething Queen.

And wave they did. Yes, the people of England waved at a hologram.

So a hologram of the queen drove through London in a golden carriage today. And people waved at it. They waved at a hologram. pic.twitter.com/hxRFzFp2N7 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) June 5, 2022

A hologram of the Queen appears inside the Gold State Coach during the jubilee pageant and people are waving and cheering it. Bonkers. Absolutely bonkers. pic.twitter.com/Ku9F6wv4oL — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 5, 2022

Sending a crown to parliament, and now a hologram Queen. I wonder if the state is beta testing the head of state being an entirely conceptual thing, not manifested in a person but the idea of a person. Digital Queen potentially more popular than Charles. https://t.co/WXLhg5kpC3 — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) June 5, 2022

Never laugh at the North Koreans again! A hologram of the Queen in a gold coach! Ye gods! https://t.co/HV7XYygoQx — Tom London (@TomLondon6) June 5, 2022

If I were Charles I’d be slightly concerned about widespread enthusiasm for HoloQueen. https://t.co/ES7cu67QdM — James Chalmers (@ProfChalmers) June 5, 2022

People waving at a hologram. As a non-British friend once said to me many years ago, "You probably don't realise it yet because you only just left, but Brits are absolutely off their freaking tits". https://t.co/vGFR1fcUse — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 5, 2022

All totally normal here in England https://t.co/VI0ZRVxvwC — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) June 5, 2022

People are waving at a hologram, another normal day on this normal island. https://t.co/ETAzF6n5LG — LF (@thisisnotLF) June 5, 2022

Confirmed, entire nation on acid https://t.co/L992nn6FNF — Bruce Gorrie (@bsgorrie) June 5, 2022

Of course, Queen Elizabeth II is 96 years old, so that may explain why she has been AWOL during much of the celebration honoring her seven-decade reign. In that time, she’s accomplished so much. She even helped Snoop Dogg. And, at least in 2017, she did rather a lot of drinking.

(Via Sky News)