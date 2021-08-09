Quentin Tarantino’s gone on a podcast rampage of late. The famously boisterous director opened up to Marc Maron about a Once Upon A Time In Hollywood casting dream that went unfulfilled. He got profane with Joe Rogan while discussing the controversial portrayal of Bruce Lee in that same film. And recently, he visited The Moment podcast, hosted by Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman, and revealed how he’s holding onto a childhood grudge, including a vow never to give any money to his mother, Connie.

Apparently, 12-year-old QT got into an argument with his mother over his time spent on crafting screenplays, at the expense of paying enough attention in school. This dispute grew contentious. “In the middle of her little tirade,” Tarantino related (via The Wrap) while adding what his mother said next. “‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career’ — with the finger quotes and everything — this little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That sh*t is f*cking over.” This moment not only stuck in his head but led Tarantino to throw down a vow and stick with it:

“When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go: ‘Okay, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.'”

Quentin did explain that he has helped his mother, once, when she got into “a jam with the IRS.” Yet as far as anything else goes, he insisted, “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children.” He then added, “Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.” Perhaps that seems a little harsh, or maybe the whole experience is partially why Quentin has taken a laid-back approach to certain aspects of his on childrearing experience.

(Via The Moment With Brian Koppelman & The Wrap)