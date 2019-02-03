Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Is Being Slammed On Twitter For His Comments About Blackface

02.02.19 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

On Saturday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam attempted to shoot down claims that his 1984 medical school yearbook contains a picture of him in blackface. It did not go well. Only a few months after Megyn Kelly’s own blackface-involved incident, Northam has been under fire since the picture — as well as other inflammatory, racist images — surfaced, with many calling on him to resign. So Northam called a press conference on Saturday to tell his side of the story, while admitting to a separate act of blackface, as if to remind us yet again that we live in the weirdest, worst timeline.

The press conference, which lasted an hour, found the Democratic governor denying that the image of an Eastern Virginia Medical School student in blackface standing next to another person in a KKK robe was him.

“I believe now and then that I am not either of the people in this photo,” Northam said, then added that he didn’t think he ever got drunk enough to forget something like this. He also said he would not resign from office.

Northam then added something else: that, while he asserts he is not the person in that picture, there was this other time he dressed up as Michael Jackson and wore blackface.

“I had the shoes, I had a glove, and I used just a little bit of shoe polish to put under my — or on my — cheeks,” Northam said. He twisted the knife by adding, “And the reason I used a very little bit is because, I don’t know if anybody’s ever tried that, but you cannot get shoe polish off.”

The court of Twitter was not, shall we say, moved.

Around The Web

TAGSBLACKFACEralph northam

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP