Rand Paul hates government so much he got a job working inside it. The Republican senator, outspoken libertarian, and frequent Dr. Fauci punching bag is notorious for standing up to laws that may actually help people — unless they’re for his constituents, in which case he’s all for them. Now he’s conveniently come out against the very law that might land former president Donald Trump in the slammer.

The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment. Repeal the Espionage Act – The Future of Freedom Foundation https://t.co/3KCgujpS9z — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 13, 2022

As caught by Insider, the Kentucky lawmaker wants to do away with the Espionage Act, just after it was revealed that Trump may have violated it. “The Espionage Act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI,” Paul tweeted. “It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment.”

To make his case, Paul linked to a 2019 article by former Libertarian presidential candidate Jacob Hornberger, who called the law “tyrannical” after it was applied to Julian Assange. The law, which was enacted in 1917, punishes those who share information that could harm the U.S. or benefit foreign adversaries.

Last Monday, FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago, the resort in which Trump now resides, taking with them 11 sets of documents. Sources claim some of the items pertain to nuclear weapons. In a statement he released Friday, Trump did not deny this.

Trump has claimed — erroneously — that as president he had the power to declassify any documents he wished. The Justice Department revealed Friday that they are investigating whether Trump broke the Espionage Act as well as two other laws. A conviction for breaking the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Even if he’s sent to the clink, Sean Hannity claims he could still run for president.

Paul’s comments earned derision, including from Charles Booker, who’s currently challenging his Kentucky Senate seat. Booker called Paul’s actions “shameful” and vowed, “When I am elected to the Senate, you will never have to question my loyalty to our country.”

