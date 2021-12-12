Over the weekend, tornadoes swept across several Midwestern and Southern states. The hardest hit was Kentucky, where more than 80 people feared dead. It’s the kind of tragedy the federal government can help alleviate by passing a relief package. That’s what one of the state’s senators, Rand Paul, hopes will happen. But after the not-exactly-popular Republican lawmaker, known for kooky COVID misinformation, requested federal aid, people were quick to point out his terrible record when it comes to relief packages following past natural disasters.

Turns out, @RandPaul, that people can't bootstrap their way out of a storm destroying their house. And it boggles the mind that elected officials don't have the sense of basic morality required to not have to learn this lesson the hard way. https://t.co/JuKOLhgebF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2021

In 2013, after Hurricane Sandy devastated parts of the Northeast, including New York, Paul voted against a bill providing recovery funds. In 2017, he voted against relief sent to Puerto Rico after it was pounded by Hurricane Maria, as well as assistance for Texas after it was hit by Hurricane Harvey. In 2019, he voted against a sweeping bill that earmarked $17.2 billion in disaster relief funding to several federal agencies.

Paul’s explanation? He just doesn’t like spending, and in some cases he said he would have preferred the federal government to take the money from elsewhere, such as foreign aid.

But Paul, who was once briefly banned on YouTube, made an exception for his constituents. “The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed,” Paul wrote to President Joe Biden. “I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state.”

Alas, people didn’t forget how stingy Paul has been in the wake of other disasters.

FOR THE RECORD: Rand Paul has voted against every single federal relief package in the last decade. Now he has his hand out. — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) December 11, 2021

As Rand Paul begs President Biden for emergency relief for his state this morning, let's recall some of the emergency relief he's voted against:

—Hurricane Sandy (2012)

—Hurricane Harvey (2017)

—Hurricane Maria (2017)

—omnibus bill for multiple natural disasters (2019) — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) December 11, 2021

Rand Paul: People here will say they have great compassion and they want to help the people of Puerto Rico, the people of Texas, and the people of Florida but notice they have great compassion with someone else’s money pic.twitter.com/X8KQHaRxQd — Acyn (@Acyn) December 12, 2021

Rand Paul

runs to Biden

for federal assistance

faster than Ayn Rand

ran to her mailbox

for Social Security checks. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 11, 2021

We should do all we can to help our Kentucky neighbors. God be with them — they are hurting. But do not for one second forget that @RandPaul has voted against helping most Americans most times they’re in need. https://t.co/JkZQOZ4HuG — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 12, 2021

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky objecting to the Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act. pic.twitter.com/H7yCOiWsb2 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 11, 2021

Rand Paul voted against aiding survivors of 9/11, too. pic.twitter.com/LHrek0ghJQ — Strictly  (@StrictlyChristo) December 12, 2021

Others were boggled that conservatives had suddenly turned socialist.

We’ve now got 2 socialists from Kentucky :: Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul have requested federal storm help. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) December 11, 2021

Rand Paul has become a socialist. pic.twitter.com/4DoU6WQmqJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 11, 2021