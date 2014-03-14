9 Reasons You Should Be Watching ‘The Americans’ On FX, One Of The Best Dramas On TV

The Americans is three episodes into its second season on FX, and so far, the series has only improved upon an already stellar first season. It’s dark, it’s stylistic, it’s emotionally complicated, and it is riveting drama. Unfortunately, despite being an incredibly sexy show at times, The Americans often doesn’t get the kind of buzz that The Walking Dead or Game of Thrones or True Detective gets, even if it is often as good as those other dramas. I’m not entirely sure why. Maybe because it’s not a Sunday night show. Or maybe because there isn’t a fantasy element involved, or zombies, or sneering douchebag villains.
I wish that The Americans were more talked about on the Internet. I wish it was appointment viewing. I wish that it got the appreciation that it deserves. I wish that I could convince people that haven’t given it a chance yet to tune in, catch up (the first season is on Amazon), and make memes and mash-ups and GIFs and develop theories so that the Internet will jump on board, so that it can become one of the most discussed shows every Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and so that we can all share it together. Here’s the best 9 reasons why.
1. Because It Involves Anti-Villains — If you’re tired of the glut of anti-hero dramas on television, The Americans offers a nice twist: The Anti-Villain. Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings are Commie spies, and as capitalist Americans, we shouldn’t be rooting for them. But we do. Why? Because The Americans isn’t about the interest or the motivations of the character, it’s about the characters themselves, who we become intensely invested in.
2. Because It’s the Show Homeland Wanted to Be — Homeland was at its best in the first season, when we found ourselves rooting for Nicholas Brody, even though we knew he was probably a terrorist. The Americans is the Cold War equivalent of that, only the daughter in this equation is much less annoying than Dana Brody, and the writers don’t have any intention of flipping the script by turning The Jennings into FBI informants. In fact, one of the most compelling conflicts in The Americans is the tension between the Jennings’ duty to Mother Russia and their obligation to their American children, who essentially embody American suburban values.
3. Because It’s a Great History Lesson — I happen to know a writer on this show, and I happen to know that she spent a lot of time studying the period, which not only helps the writing staff get the details right, but they manage to work in bits and pieces of actual Cold War history into the show. It’s a fascinating examination of a period most of us were too young to experience, and that the television and film world barely explores outside of stereotypical Communist villains. The Americans humanizes the bad guys.
4. Because of the Wigs — There are so many fantastic wigs in this show. Does it actually disguise the Jennings? Not particularly, but they are ridiculously fun.
5. Because of the Soundtrack — So much of television and film that goes back to the 80s often focuses on the cheesy music of the era, but The Americans tends to include the darker, heavier songs of the early 80s in its soundtrack. In other words, the good stuff. There’s quite a bit of early Peter Gabriel, there’s The Cure, the Squeeze, Pete Townshend, and Roberta Flack. It’s fantastic, period-perfect, moody and often haunting music that’s not a bunch of Cyndi Lauper or a series of one-hit wonders (not that there’s anything wrong with that).
6. Because of the Writing — As great as the first season was, the writing is even better in the second season. It’s a show that takes its time. It doesn’t aim for huge, shocking episodes. It doesn’t throw in a lot of huge twists. It creates tension, then it slowly turns the screws, and it doesn’t release that tension every other episode with a killing spree designed to provide relief. Deaths are matter of fact, a sometimes necessary evil, but all they do is ratchet the tension, increasing the likelihood that the Jennings will be caught.
7. Because Sexy — The Americans is a very stylistic, and sometimes, dead sexy drama. Think Jennifer Garner in Alias, only with a more frequent (and more graphic) sex scenes (ironically, when J.J. Abrams cast Alias, his prototype was a kick-ass Felicity). Other times, that sexiness is awkward. For instance, when the daughter walks in on her parents in full-on 69 mode, a first for television (which happened in the same episode that Keri Russell’s character was also involved in a threesome).
8. Because Keri Russell is Seriously Bad Ass — If you only know Keri Russell from Felicity and other similar roles, you may be surprised by how adept she is in the action scenes. What’s perhaps even more remarkable is how sly she is about it: She doesn’t walk into a room and punch out three guards. She’ll sneak up on someone one in some nice lingerie and then, at their most vulnerable, she will SLASH THEIR F***KING THROAT. And maybe sometimes, she’ll just KICK SOMEONE’S HEAD THROUGH A WALL. She’s ruthless and cold.
9. Because of the moral ambiguity — There are no good guys or bad guys in The Americans. There are simply people doing their jobs, serving the interests of their own countries. The interests aren’t always good — on either the American or the Russian side — but the intentions of the characters are pure. We’re exploring the lives of bit players in a huge, decades long war. There are no individuals attempting to build empires or gain the throne. In fact, for the Jennings, it’s just the opposite: They want to serve their country with as little disruption to their suburban lives as possible. Their aspirations are nationalistic, not individual.
If you enjoy this terrifically done show check out Nelson Demille’s “The Charm School.” I don’t want to give anything away, however it is totally worth a read.
That is such a great book. Pretty sure “Salt” with Angelina Jolie was a (terrible) rip off. DeMille’s older stuff is excellent.
Charm School and Talbot Odyssey are both awesome Demille Cold War novels.
If you want to read an even better one, check out The Company by Robert Littell. (People recommend Le Carre, but he can be a bit of a slog)
Wow. Someone referenced Robert Littell, a terrific and overlooked writer. You win the internet for today, good sire. I have avoided this series as I have read about every good book on cold war spycraft and figured it would be Ludlumesque pablum. If it’s anything like Littel (or Carré who has not aged well, at least his later stuff) or Greene then I will give this another look.
TESTIFY! History + TV = good times for this 6-year degree getter.
Also: Lori Loughlin > Keri Russell > any Deschanel. There, I said it.
I can go along with that. Aunt Becky has never gotten enough credit :(
“If you aren’t watching this then you shouldn’t own a TV.” There. I just wrote this post in 11 words.
+1
Agreed. Everyone who has cable should be watching The Americans.
While this show continues to be incredible, I’m nervous it’ll go down the crapper like Homeland.
Thank you, Enrico. When I saw Dustin was the author, I just scrolled down to the comments section looking for exactly what you posted.
Also, I don’t believe Dustin has cable.
This is seriously one of the best shows on TV that nobody seems to know/care about. I try to convince everyone I talk to to give it a shot at least….
I think Phillip Jennings is incredible. I’m really hoping this show makes him a big star.
I gave it a shot, the long musical interlude killed it for me I think. Also it moved the CIA guy to right across their street and it just seemed like every episode was going to be about evading capture and would get tiring.
I wish series like this were more like The Wire, instead of exciting things happening every week, it’s more like a novel unfolding slowly. I didn’t know that The Americans got better though so I guess I’ll give it another shot.
You totally should. The whole “the CIA moved in across the street! OH NOZE!” thing only came into play once, really. From there, it’s actually been kinda helpful…
Especially since the CIA guy works for the FBI…….
…and his commie girlfriend has stripped ass-nude….
Not too many folks have amazon prime, or care to get it. Now if I could On Demand the first season??
I’m glad people are enjoying it, but this is one of those shows that I just kind of forgot was on sometime during Season 1. I just wasn’t invested enough to either enjoy it (see: True Detective, GoT) or hate watch it (see: The Walking Dead).
I’m not sure how to process a Dustin endorsement, either.
I ended up feeling that way about The Bridge. I saw it through to the end of the season, but I really don’t care so much about when it’s coming back.
My lack of interest in this show stems from, what I feel, would be a lack of tension. We know how the Cold War ended, so I don’t really feel like I can root for them because we now know how incompetent Russia was and that they eventually lose
Lack of tension? The entire theme of this series is tension.
It’s not about which side is going to win the Cold War, it’s about which individuals are going to live to see it.
You knew how World War II ended, right? Did that ruin Saving Private Ryan for you?
Exactly, @Otto Man. The show isn’t really about the Cold War, it’s about these two spies and their marriage/family and whether or not they or the children are going to make it through this thing.
Hell, knowing the Soviet Union is going to lose in the end only makes this all the better.
They’re constantly putting themselves and their family at risk for this grand cause that we know is doomed.
I’m just not a fan overall of historical fiction for that reason. It’s hard for me to get into it knowing it’s all essentially meaningless. Like the episode last season when Regan was shot. It seemed like a fascinating idea to see how they reacted, as it is probably accurate to how many of our enemies reacted, but ultimately it didn’t hold me because I knew it was a lone looney.
A lot of people don’t like shows for a lot of reasons. This is mine for this. Relax everyone. And no Otto Man I liked Saving Private Ryan despite knowing we won the war. Although it’s an entirely different situation. Please don’t post any graphs showing me otherwise lol
I feel like this show does get a some pretty good internet buzz. Grantland’s season 2 preview “Red Harvest” called it (accurately) the best show on TV.
The soundtrack is phenomenal; the show had me hooked with the opening sequence set to “Tusk”
Yep, that was the exact moment when I knew this show would be worth it.
The revisiting ’80s Cold War drama is great.
I don’t know what I’m looking forward to more — the Jennings’ kids being terrified by “The Day After” or both sides scrambling during the Able Archer insanity.
I remember being terrified by The Day After.
hmhmmm
This and Justified are the most underrated shows at the moment. Even Hannibal with its bad ratings still gets more coverage. I don’t get it.
Games of Thrones is overhyped yet people act as if its the damn Lord of the Rings of TV series. True Detective I can understand, it’s really good.
Game of Thrones isn’t the Lord of the Rings of TV series. It’s better than that.
Totally agree Dairy Queen.
Haven’t seen True Detective but I saw the first season of GoT and thought it was incredibly boring.
Game of thrones and lord of the rings are nearly polar opposites.
Are you implying Hannibal shouldn’t get coverage because of its bad ratings? Because if so, ratings have nothing to do with quality.
What I mean to say is Game of Thrones takes a healthy shit on Lord of the Rings so comparing the 2 is slight to Game of Thrones.
No, I mean why don’t those two shows get at least as much of coverage as Hannibal?
Is FX that bad at promotion of their shows, they pretty much get ignored at award shows?
I think people worry more about Hannibal’s cancellation than they do about shows on FX, which seem to always do well enough to earn renewal, on that coolest of cable networks. Fear of a great show’s cancellation results in lots of writing, which explains Hannibal’s coverage. And Game of Thrones’ hype level is high because it’s on HBO, it’s massively popular, it’s very well-made, and it’s a genre show.
I can’t answer your award show question with anything more than “Fuck award shows.”
Boring he says…
I watched most of the first season. Didn’t really care for it.
Saw the first season and it was pretty good. Haven’t caught up on season 2 yet.
I’ll give it try but if it’s anything like Homeland (which makes absolutely no sense logically) it won’t be on the TV very long. I’m a very important person with very important things I must get done so I only have a few hours a week to watch TV so I choose my time very carefully. Also small tits aren’t really my thing but as I said I’ll give it honest try.
“I wish that The Americans were more talked about on the Internet.”
If only I had a job as a tv blogger, or knew someone that did…
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who caught the ridiculousness of that sentence.
I’ll watch but I’m a little hesitant after you guys told me to watch Banshee…
ha ha ha ha ha….
…but Americans can be good..
6 episodes into the first season and my only reason to keep watching is the number of blowjobs (or insinuated blowjobs per ep.) which is at a healthy 1 beej per 2 eps.
Love this show. That Russian spy who is fUc$ing the CIA guy is hot too!
Oh my god yes! Number 2 so so much. I feel they are playing the suspicious daughter so much better because they are no shying away from confrontation all through out. Philip and Elizabeth know that something is up with Paige and know how dangerous the situation is, just like Dana, Paige is not actually finding out anything quite yet but because we know what’s on the other side we can actually care for her character development. The first season was great but had more than a few episodes that felt interesting but a little bit of a filler, but damn, the second season is not backing down.
Paige is just a nicer and more balanced kid, at least so far. Dana’s whiny, grating and depressing.
“The writers don’t have any intention of flipping the script by turning The Jennings into FBI informants”
Are you sure about that? It seems like an assumption that may not pan out.
Anyway, totally agreed on Keri Russell being a badass. This week’s episode, her menacing that poor dude in that garage while holding that crowbar. Pretty scary lady, Elizabeth. And speaking of wigs (and contact lenses), she looked a lot like Erinn Hayes in that disguise, right?
And that’s a very good point about how Paige’s storyline is so much more interesting than Dana Brody’s ever was. It’s a great show. I sort of lost interest halfway through the first season (not so much in the series, but just in television overall, for a month or so), but I caught the finale, and this season seems even stronger so far. It’s possible that the aforementioned Paige storyline is a significant factor in that.
The crowbar scene was phenomenal. Such tension from an implied threat, everybody knows what’s up but nobody outright says anything. Brilliant writing and acting, the show deserves more love for these scenes.
I haven’t been liking this season. First season though…
Well, yeah, she’ll kick your head through a wall if YOU’RE THE GUY WHO RAPED HER 20 YEARS AGO.
I’m watching it. I think it’s well-done. I just think it’s an interesting study of what nationalism and loyalty can possibly be to people who haven’t been to Mother Russia for half their lives. And WTF they’re going to do when the Soviet Union collapses and they get screwed (as they surely will). Poor Elizabeth is a true believer. She’s gonna be devastated. I think Philip is in it for his family at this point, and not so much for the USSR.
I’m also kind of amused that John Boy is the FBI guy’s boss.
I enjoy this show immensely, but for some reason, I generally don’t get around to watching it until the weekend usually. They just haven’t found an absolutely compelling storyline that makes you feel like you badly need to see what happens next and you need to see it right now.
There were weekly discussions about this show last season.
What happened to those?
I didn’t watch The Americans until season 1 became available on Amazon Prime and it quickly became one of my favorites. Such a good show. It is well worth watching.
Being set in the early 80s and have someone say call 911 , threw me way off.
There is that, but snafus happen.
911 has been around since the late 60s, and Flavor Flav has been denouncing its jokitude since the late 80s.
Anyone know where I can catch up on this? I do have fx but didn’t catch the buzz on this until well through the first season, and by then I wanted to see from the beginning.
Amazon Prime. Or pay $1.99 per episode.
Here, here.
I feel one of the reasons it’s not talked about as much is because there really isn’t any big name attached to it.
Keri Russell looks amazing in each and every one of the disguises.
Yeah, this show has been quite excellent, and I was surprised it didn’t get any buzz for best drama series or actor for Matthew Rhys / Keri Russell, thought those categories have been pretty loaded the past few years.
But as far as the daughter not being as annoying as Dana Brody…. ehhhhh…. she’s kinda getting there. Especially after last week. She’s smarter and more adjusted, but I think she’s going to be a pain for them, and maybe everyone.
She doesn’t go around with Dana Brody perpetual I-just-smelled-a-fart-face quite to the same extent, but they need to be careful about this for sure. The son is a-ok though.
“This show doesn’t have a lot of huge twists or shocking moments”
well, the first episode did, and it’s been driving a lot of the tension for this season….
I’ll give this a try just because you said it was what Homeland WANTED to be – Homeland became so freakin’ convoluted that I lost interest … so … I’ll give this a try — I too wish people would show more interest in discussing some of these programs on the net I have a HORRIBLE time finding stuff I really enjoy and I’m a true binge watcher – I find a series I like and I don’t care if there are 15 seasons – I will watch them all beginning to end – 24/7 (I’m homebound handicapped) so finding something great is a real treat but I count on others for “recommendations”
The Americans is a much better show than The Walking Dead. The characters are interesting, there is actual tension. and the show progresses quite nicely. ect ect…
The Americans makes my skin crawl in its ability to show the lengths nice folks will go for “their country” but also sometimes for personal reasons. THE KREMLIN LETTER is an obscure movie that really shows the amorality fostered by the Cold War and how good people become tools of the State struggle for predominance.
