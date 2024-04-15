Earlier this year, Silo star Rebecca Ferguson made quite the candid, public revelation while promoting her role in Dune: Part Two. She discussed a past on-set experience wherein a mystery co-star had berated and humiliated her “in front of the whole crew and say ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What the f*ck is this?'”

Ferguson also made it clear that she would never work with this person again or tolerate that treatment, and speculation ran rampant on who that insufferable former co-star might be. Very quickly, The Rock defended his “guardian angel” while simultaneously letting the world know that he was not the “absolute idiot” in question. Emily Blunt likewise made clear that she and Rebecca have always been on good terms, and the mystery still swirls.

Tom Cruise certainly doesn’t fit the bill, given that Ferguson has worked with him several times, but this week, Ferguson followed up on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via Hollywood Reporter). She had simply enjoyed the question (originally posed on Reign with Josh Smith) that sparked this discussion, and then all post-interview hell broke loose:

“[T]he point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person — of course, people will be interested. But I was excited about the question, which was a very good question by [Josh Smith]. Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on — this is how I formulated it in myself — where you want change, or you will not accept it? And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”

Ferguson further revealed how she received panicked phone calls, too, and she reassured these actors that they were not part of this blind item of sorts:

“But I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I’ve worked with going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?!'” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t think.’ I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.'”

Now, did Rebecca receive a call from the “idiot” who was actually the subject of this conversation? She didn’t say, but I’m guessing that’s a “no.”

