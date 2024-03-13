As viewers likely know, the TV show adapts Hugh Howey’s most popular book series — including the Wool, Shift, and Dust novels — and the first season fairly closely adhered to the original book’s subject matter. Sure, we received more of a love life for Juliette, and for some reason, Common’s character, Sims, managed to find a godforsaken (and pristine) leather jacket after humanity has presumably been living underground for centuries. Still, the show has been overall faithful to the architecture and spirit of Howey’s trilogy thus far, and Ferguson’s Juliette might be the only member of Silo 18 who heads into the outside world and survives, which was more than suggested in the first season finale.

The Dune: Part 2 tour has finished, and now, it’s time to think about another Rebecca Ferguson project, and I’m not talking about her revelation of a mystery film in which a co-star screamed at her . Surely, she’s not having to deal with that nonsense in our current topic of discussion, Apple TV+’s Silo .

Plot

As viewers recall, Juliette was exiled from Silo 18 in the final moments of the season finale. Her visor revealed to her that the projected image was fabricated, which suggests more revelations for the future. However, the real game changer with her exit was that she survived the hike up the hill and then disappeared from view. Nobody in Silo 18 is aware of whether she survives beyond this point, at least, not yet. Certainly, Bernard freaks out because she’s about to discover a bunch of silos over the hill. And she does.

Those who have read Hugh Howey’s Wool omnibus know what will likely happen next, although the TV show has made notable changes during adaptation, so nothing can be entirely predicted. Still, Ferguson dropped a hint while promoting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One late last year on a break from shooting the Apple TV+ sci-fi series. As she revealed to Variety, “It gets incredibly intense… wet.” That’s a clue, alright.

Here’s where we’re dropping a mild SPOILER ALERT about the books….

In the source material, Juliette’s mechanical prowess leads her to explore how to solve flooding in another structure, Silo 17. The mammoth building is abandoned, mostly, although a man called “Solo” surfaces and provides as much assistance to possible as she attempts to make this other silo semi-operational again. We’ve already seen Ferguson battling through an intense water scene in the engine compartments of Silo 18, and that episode turned out to be the best of the first season. So, that does bode well on the adrenaline factor for Season 2, despite, Juliette and Solo spending a hefty amount of time in solitude. As well, the Shift book introduces a whole other ensemble of off-site characters with flashbacks into the past, so there’s no shortage of material to draw from, including the third novel, Dust.

Cast

The only real certainty here is that Rebecca Ferguson will be on the scene as Juliette again. At some point, we’ll see Tim Robbins’ controlling, self-appointed mayor again as well as Common’s Leather Jacket again. However, much of the next season will focus on new characters in Silo 1 (including Donald and Anna) as well as Juliette meeting up with Solo (oh, and that will be a possible awards role) in Silo 17. Casting on those roles, in addition to the rest of the impending introductions, remains under wraps.