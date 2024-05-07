Silo star Rebecca Ferguson has not resorted to wearing Common’s leather jacket on the red carpet. That’s for him to do, and besides, she’s already been crushing several red carpets with her own style lately, including for the latest Mission: Impossible flick and Dune: Part Two, for which she accessorized by stopping by the pet store.

For this year’s Met Gala, Ferguson chose a dramatic Thom Browne number that included a 360-degree black cape and a fitted custom gown underneath. The cape’s underside, however, was adorned with raven silhouettes in line with the event’s “Garden Of Time” dress code, which was fashioned after the short story by J.G. Ballard. Variety has a video of her big reveal.

Ferguson also spoke with the New York Times about not only her ensemble but also what she thinks about fanbases referring to stars as “mother,” and how when they approve of red carpet attire (and more), this turns into “mother is mothering.” Ferguson admits to initially responding to that phrase like follows: “Oh, my mum’s fine. She’s home. She had some dental work, but she’s OK.”

What is Ferguson’s secret to slaying and, well, the opposite? “If you’re too aware of slaying, then I think you’re not slaying.”

And there you have it. Ferguson also gushed about her Browne creation for the evening, calling it not only a “calm”-inducing outfit but also this: “It’s free, it’s spiritual, it’s timeless.” Much like Rebecca Ferguson.

(Via New York Times & Variety)