The Red Hen Restaurant In Lexington, Virginia Was Forced To Close After Protests And Threats

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
06.27.18 4 Comments

Getty Image

All hell broke out on the otherwise sleepy downtown area of Lexington, Virginia, on Tuesday, thanks to the firestorm surrounding the owner of the Red Hen restaurant turning away Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family on Saturday night. The restaurant is closed on Sunday and Monday, so Tuesday dinner service was the first time the restaurant would have normally been open since the controversy broke.

The Red Hen had planned to open at 5:00 p.m. as scheduled, however after both protesters and supporters of the business began showing up hours earlier in the afternoon, the restaurant remained dark throughout the evening. Initially, the Washington Post reports that it was just two men holding Trump banners and a confederate flag, but eventually the crowd grew so thick that police were forced to actually close off the street.

One gentleman of clearly extraordinary intelligence even showed up with a bucket of chicken manure, and was promptly arrested after dumping it on the front of the restaurant — as you can see in the local news report, below.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of the Red Hen, has resigned from her position as executive director of the Main Street Lexington Board of Directors. The president of the organization, Elizabeth Branner said, “Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpred hensarah huckabee sanders

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP