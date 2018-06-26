Getty Image

When the owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia politely asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave her restaurant last weekend, she probably had no idea of the mess she was about to get her establishment into. Or maybe she did. Who’s to say!

But those certainly not prepared for the controversy were other businesses named “The Red Hen,” and after President Trump jumped into the fray within 24 hours of the controversy breaking — attacking a private citizen on Twitter, natch — all bets were off.

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

One might think that some Trump supporters, seen above harassing CNN’s Jim Acosta for the crime of covering the president’s campaign rally for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday night, might have enough good common sense and the ability to discern between two separate businesses in no way affiliated with one another … But who are we kidding?

Despite the fact that the Red Hen in Lexington is 200 miles and three hours apart from another, unaffiliated Red Hen restaurant in Washington D.C., that business is receiving the brunt of the attacks online.