Sarah Huckabee Sanders Was Asked To Leave A Virginia Restaurant And The Internet Rallied Around It

06.23.18 1 hour ago

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose huffy gas-lighting tactics continue to make her a polarizing and unpopular figure for many Americans, ran afoul of a restaurant owner in Lexington, Virginia on Saturday evening. The White House Press Secretary and her family walked into the Red Hen, which is described as ” farm-to-table New American cuisine,” but she was quickly asked to leave by the restaurant’s owner.

“I just served Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a total of two minutes before my owner asked her to leave and she complied,” wrote an employee of the restaurant on Facebook. “Her family left on their own accord, we didn’t actually refuse service or ‘kick her out.'”

Never one to pass up an opportunity of martyrdom, on Saturday morning Huckabee Sanders confirmed the incident in a Twitter post. “Her actions say far more about her than about me,” she wrote. “I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

If that truly was the case, one has to wonder why Huckabee Sanders would dignify the run-in by publicly addressing, but that’s neither here nor there.

Still, many are pointing out the latent hypocrisy on Twitter — especially given the recent Supreme Court ruling in favor of Masterpiece Cakeshop bakery owner Jack Phillips, who refused a wedding cake to a same-sex couple.

