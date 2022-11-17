Apologies for using a Sandler still to absurdly illustrate this story, but if it fits the trainwreck…

Reddit happens to be a place where one can get lost for hours digging through people’s House of the Dragons ruminations or sharing hunches about true-crime shows. Heck, even Anthony Bourdain apparently had a secret account, which he allegedly used for both good and mischief.

The subject of dating advice on Reddit, however, often turns into a tire fire. One must observe how nearly every articulated romantic problem is greeted with immediate advice for people to dump the relationship, and frequently, this advice is probably spot-on. Do people leap too fast to trash other people’s relationships? Sure, but there’s also the inevitability that anyone seeking Internet advice on heartbreaking issues likely already knows what they need to do. They just need that final push to do so. For one female Redditor, a long and winding path led to the discovery of a scheme that actually doesn’t sound believable, at least as far as her boyfriend’s explanation goes.

The thread in question detailed a young woman’s dismay at discovering that her boyfriend’s TikTok account had been making disparaging comments about women. This was enough to make her consider ending a 2-year relationship:

my friend sent it to me and said “i cannot believe how out of touch these men are” and after watching the tiktok i decided to read the comments. the first one i see is my bf tagging two mutual friends of ours and saying “women ☕️”. one of our friends responded to the comment and said “females are so dramatic” and my bf responded agreeing to him. i feel sick. i thought we had the same views on things like this? he was raised my a single teen mom who worked 3 jobs to keep a roof over his head, food in his mouth, and allow him to play soccer despite their tight budget and expensive little league fees. when we first started dating i asked him who his role model was and he said his mom. he went on and on about how strong and brave she is and how much he appreciates her for all she does for him. his mom was single and living alone at 17 because my bfs father cheated on her after she gave birth and was recovering because he “can’t be expected to just NOT have sex for eight weeks.”

Well, this user later made an update thread that got deleted, but apparently, her boyfriend and his friends had gone all in on some plan to lure another man into making comments like these. The boyfriend claimed to have given his password out, and they were commenting with his username? It does not make sense, and it could be complete BS, but the boyfriend’s mom tried to explain that her son was very sweet. And he was apparently looking at heck-of-a-deal luxury apartments to surprise the OP with.

In the end, OP was still so upset that she decided that she wanted a break anyway, although she has not formally ended the relationship. Again, I don’t quite understand the boyfriend’s logic, but hey, people are weird!

You can read the bizarre Reddit saga here and then try to avoid that kind of drama if possible. Whew.