Ron DeSantis is the Trump-backed Republican candidate in Florida‘s upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of his biggest donors has come under fire for an incredibly racist tweet aimed at former President Barack Obama. Earlier this month, the Republican National Committee Twitter account blasted Obama for criticizing the GOP in a speech, accusing the Republican party of decades of divisive politics, resentment, and paranoia.

In response, Republican activist Steven Alembik, who has donated $20,000 to DeSantis’ campaign and even booked him a speech at Mar-a-Lago, very reasonably quoted the tweet — adding in all-caps, “F*** THE MUSLIM N*****.”

When contacted by Politico this week about the tweet, Alembik, a 67-year-old self-employed data and email services provider based out of Boca Raton, admitted to using the N-word, but claimed that he did so out of anger and is not actually racist.

Then, somehow he made things so much worse:

“So somebody like Chris Rock can get up onstage and use the word and there’s no problem? But some white guy says it and he’s a racist? Really?”

Yes, really! In fact, the following are the only appropriate situations in which “a white guy” can use the N-word:

See what I did there?

“I grew up in New York in the ’50s. We were the k****. They were the n******,” Alembik helpfully added. “They were the goyim. And those were the s****.”