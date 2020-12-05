Getty Image
Viral

A Scarily Small Number Of Republicans Acknowledge That Joe Biden Is The Next President, And People Aren’t Happy

by: Twitter

It’s been just shy of a month since the 2020 presidential race was called for Joe Biden, and his predecessor Donald J. Trump still refuses to concede, even after losing dozens of court cases in which he’s baselessly cried voter fraud. But the outgoing commander-in-chief isn’t the only one who won’t acknowledge the facts. A scarily small number of Republican congresspeople have publicly recognized Biden as the 46th president.

This comes from a report by The Washington Post, which reached out to 249 Republican senators and representatives, asking them a simple question: Who’s the next president? Of those, only 26 said Biden. Two actually said it was Trump — again, despite no proof in allegations about a “rigged” election. The other 221 didn’t reply at all.

Mind you, Biden himself — who famously has lots of friends on both sides of the aisle — has said that a number of them have privately told them that he, you know, is America’s next president. But that so many refuse to make that public is troubling. And when the Post’s report was posted, a lot of people took to social media to call them out.

This comes the day after Biden officially secured enough electors to be declared the nation’s next president. Inauguration Day isn’t for another month and a half, and surely that means plenty more opportunities for Trump’s bumbling legal team to find more wine mom “whistleblowers.”

(Via The Washington Post)

×