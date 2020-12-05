It’s been just shy of a month since the 2020 presidential race was called for Joe Biden, and his predecessor Donald J. Trump still refuses to concede, even after losing dozens of court cases in which he’s baselessly cried voter fraud. But the outgoing commander-in-chief isn’t the only one who won’t acknowledge the facts. A scarily small number of Republican congresspeople have publicly recognized Biden as the 46th president.

This comes from a report by The Washington Post, which reached out to 249 Republican senators and representatives, asking them a simple question: Who’s the next president? Of those, only 26 said Biden. Two actually said it was Trump — again, despite no proof in allegations about a “rigged” election. The other 221 didn’t reply at all.

Mind you, Biden himself — who famously has lots of friends on both sides of the aisle — has said that a number of them have privately told them that he, you know, is America’s next president. But that so many refuse to make that public is troubling. And when the Post’s report was posted, a lot of people took to social media to call them out.

Pathetic. Just 26 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden's win over Trump.

⁰Two Republicans consider Trump the winner (he lost). 221 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90% of all Republicans serving in Congress — won't say who won. https://t.co/9QVJTjfNtp — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 5, 2020

26. Only 26 Republicans in Congress have recognized @JoeBiden as President-Election. An absolute abomination. Here's a message for the rest of them: We voted.@realDonaldTrump lost. He will leave.https://t.co/PDcsakYDQh — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 5, 2020

The Republican Party’s devolution to being a post-democracy movement in one survey: Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Biden’s win, Washington Post survey finds https://t.co/6CNxg7yn13 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 5, 2020

Just 25 Republican Members of Congress acknowledge Biden’s win The rest are complicit, corporate-owned seditionists who are helping Trump fleece America and only pretend to care about you Sorry, the time for mincing words is long overhttps://t.co/2Qs0n0mie5 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 5, 2020

Weird how Republican lawmakers can both deny Biden won the presidency and criticize his Biden admin cabinet picks. https://t.co/pOfm1HP41c — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) December 5, 2020

“The future doesn’t belong to the fainthearted; it belongs to the brave."

–Pres. Reagan, speech to the nation after the Challenger disaster, Jan. 28, 1986

"The future will take care of itself."

–Sen. McConnell, ducking questions about Trump, Dec. 1, 2020https://t.co/vgtlGZQqWz — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 5, 2020

With the @washingtonpost report today that only 25 Republicans in the Senate and House acknowledge Biden's win, I want to reiterate that calling them "cowards" is too generous and obscures the much more dangerous reality of the modern GOP. https://t.co/LkoP4ePHQN — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 5, 2020

The good news is that very few of them are crazy. The bad news is that nearly all of them are cowards. https://t.co/sDMuMBVxz8 — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 5, 2020

Trump has turned the GOP into the party of ‘cowards’ and ‘eunuchs’: Republican strategist https://t.co/VNSUxexDaW — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) December 5, 2020

Out of 249 Republicans in the House and the Senate, just 25 will admit that Joe Biden won the election. The rest are spineless cowards. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 5, 2020

The Republican Party is filled with cowards https://t.co/7p2BwZgGRi — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 5, 2020

This comes the day after Biden officially secured enough electors to be declared the nation’s next president. Inauguration Day isn’t for another month and a half, and surely that means plenty more opportunities for Trump’s bumbling legal team to find more wine mom “whistleblowers.”

