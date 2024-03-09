When Donald Trump first ran for president, Robert De Niro was, to put it mildly, not a fan. The month before he won the 2016 election, the legendary actor took part in a video in which he absolutely unloaded on him. He even said he’d like to “punch him in the face.” Has he warmed up to him in the last eight years? Judging from his appearance on Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the answer is: nope.

Per Mediaite, De Niro had a one-on-one sit-down with Maher, during which they discussed his disturbingly strong showings in the polls. He said he doesn’t want to “feel the way I did” after he won in 2016. Then he went off:

The guy is a total monster. And, anybody. I don’t understand it. Yeah, I guess they get behind that kind of logic. They want to f*ck with people, screw them because they’re unhappy about some. He’s such a mean, nasty, hateful person.

De Niro has played some despicable characters in his time. He’s even Oscar-nominated this year for his most heinous role, in Killers of the Flower Moon. But would he take on the 45th president of the United States?

“I’d never play him as an actor because he’s…I can’t see any good in him,” he said. “Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him.”

De Niro then got gloomy about what will happen to Trump critics, like himself, should he win a second time:

And we have to. And whoever the people are who want to vote for him and–. Look like intelligent people around this, I mean, for some reason, it can’t be. It can not be! If he is, he wins the election. He. You won’t be on this show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. You know, there’ll be. There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That’s what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says. Let’s believe and take him at his word.

De Niro ended by calling Trump a “sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist.”

So, yes, the guy who played Al Capone — another guy who didn’t like paying his taxes — would draw the line at the dictator magnets guy.

(Via Mediaite)