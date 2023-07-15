Last week, wackadoodle conspiracy theorist-turned-Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy took part in a chaotic press dinner. Initial reports about what happened were understandably distracted by the “loud, prolonged” farting of one of its guests, who had gotten into a raucous argument about climate change. The flatulence was so pronounced that it obscured the fact that RFK Jr. dropped some nonsense worthy of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Jewish space lasers.”

As per The New York Post, Kennedy told the Upper East Side crowd of mostly journalists (at least one of them gaseous) his latest take on the pandemic.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy claimed. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

He added, “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact.”

Kennedy also warned that there were deadlier bioweapons than COVID-19, which was not a bioweapon. Those, he averred, could have a “50% infection fatality rate” that make COVID “look like a walk in the park.”

Oh, and there was more. “We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons,” Kennedy declared. “They’re collecting Russian DNA. They’re collecting Chinese DNA so we can target people by race.”

As the Post points out, Kennedy’s claims echo decades-old anti-Semitic sentiments that resurfaced amongst certain strains of bigots during the pandemic. Kennedy was pairing that with anti-Chinese vitriol that took off at the same time.

Again, Kennedy is running for president on the Democratic ticket, hoping to peel off voters who may doubt or hate the presumptive nominee, Joe Biden. If his plan fails, at least it will make for a great episode of the HBO show that prominently features his wife.

(Via NY Post)