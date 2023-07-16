Last week, during a fart-ridden press dinner, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said some things. Most alarmingly, the wacky Democratic presidential candidate spouted a conspiracy theory bizarre even for him: that COVID was “ethnically targeted” to spare Jewish and Chinese people. The whopper was caught on camera, but that’s not stopping Kennedy from making the tall claim that he never said it.

“I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews,” Kennedy wrote on Twitter after the story, first published by The New York Post, blew up. He went on to cite a study he claims shows that certain groups have been disproportionately affected, namely Black and Caucasian people. “I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered.”

Except he did:

My God. RFK Jr. says COVID was “targeted” to attack white people and to make Jewish and Asian people more “immune.” He goes on to talk about “genetic differentials between races” and baselessly claims the US is using Ukraine to “collect Russian DNA.” pic.twitter.com/d3OSVjWKiM — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 15, 2023

“There is an argument that [Covid] is ethnically targeted. Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said at the dinner. “Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. We don’t know if that was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the ethnic and racial differential in the impact to that. We do know the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons.”

In other words, the noted conspiracy theorist has offered yet another conspiracy theory that he didn’t say the words that one can easily watch on video.

When he launched his campaign in April, Kennedy offered himself up as an alternative to current president Joe Biden, who is as of now the party’s presumptive 2024 nominee. Instead of courting Democrats, he’s spent most of his time talking to Republican reporters. His presence in the field has riled up many, not the least being his wife’s on-screen ex-spouse.

(Via Mediaite)