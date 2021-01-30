We’re only a few days into the GameStop-Reddit trading saga, but it’s been a rollercoaster. The move by Robinhood Markets Inc., the stock market app which started it all, to ban trading with certain companies was so universally condemned that even AOC and Ted Cruz (briefly) found something to agree on. Now it’s driven one person to make their outrage known in the most old-school juvenile way possible: trolling Robinhood HQ in-person with a plane bearing an offensive banner.

It's happening. At 3-4:30pm PST a plane will be flying a banner over San Francisco that says "SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD" and I slid the pilot some extra $$ to circle right above RobinHood's HQ for a while. Go take some photos, I don't even live there 😂 Here’s the flight path: pic.twitter.com/iti3ik4or9 — Kaspar (@KasparCMS) January 29, 2021

On Friday, a Twitter user who identifies as an “internet magician” announced he had hired a pilot to fly him over the company’s San Francisco headquarters. Attached would be a banner with the words “SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD.”

We all post our dream plans on social media but not all of us follow through. This guy did.

🚨 PLANE IS IN THE AIR pic.twitter.com/VdyOiU6Jj4 — Kaspar (@KasparCMS) January 29, 2021

When i die just put this video of a banner that says "SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD" being flown over their HQ on my gravestone #SuckMyNutsRobinhood pic.twitter.com/oN82HI3NNp — Kaspar (@KasparCMS) January 30, 2021

The story began when people, fomented by Reddit posts, started buying stock in GameStop, the flailing video game retailer, ballooning its finances to absurd heights. Robinhood, the startup whose m.o. was to “democratize finance for all,” then found itself stuck between a rock and a hard place, with Wall Street traditionalists on one side and the cold, hard demands of the market on the other. The market wanted GameStop, as well as a number of other struggling companies, whose investors were suddenly swimming in cash. And even Meghan McCain tweeting one of her worst-ever takes hasn’t killed fascination in the story.

In any case, let this be a lesson: See the crazy thing you want to do to the end, like the guy who told Robinhood where to go.