Roger Stone Appeared To Admit Trump Lost While On A Hot Mic For That Documentary He Let Happen

Why did Roger Stone let a documentary crew film him doing underhanded things during and after the 2020 election? We may never know, but maybe it’s best not to question the thinking of a guy with a Nixon back tattoo. Clips from A Storm Foretold, Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen’s film that Stone inexplicably let happen, have been trickling out over the last few weeks, and so far we’ve seen him bragging about how he likes to manipulate Donald Trump and straight-up plotting how to overturn the will of the people. Heck, there’s even audio of him seeming to admit the big guy lost.

NEW TAPE: Roger Stone admits Trump “lost” and slams Trump’s campaign. pic.twitter.com/uvUvGVo5Xb — The Beat with Ari Melber 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) August 21, 2023

As per Raw Story, Guldbrandsen debuted some more footage from his film on MSNBC. It shows the longtime GOP fixer moaning about not being invited to speak at the lead-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. At one point he and his crew are in what looks like a hotel room. Stone is in another room, but his mic is still on, catching him blurting out the truth.

“It’s very clear I was never on their list. Whole thing was a con job. No, it’s infuriation,” Stone tells the person on the other end. “Just, it’s just, childish and it’s amateurish. It’s why they lost. They don’t know what they’re doin’.”

Though the context isn’t clear, the audio strongly suggests Stone a) is slamming the Trump campaign and b) admitting he lost. Of course, Stone has publicly been saying nothing of the sort. He’s been crying election fraud. But every now and then even Trump himself accidentally says he didn’t beat Joe Biden, so maybe occasionally telling the truth is contagious among MAGA world.

