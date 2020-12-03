If this latest claim of voter fraud doesn’t convince you that the Saturday Night Live writers are scripting 2020, we don’t know what will.

Roger Stone, Trump’s infamous hype-man and a conservative political lobbyist who was convicted on seven felony counts related to the Mueller investigation (and recently pardoned) has tossed his hat into the ring for most-absurd-election-tampering-conspiracy-theory. Stone graced The Alex Jones Show to spread his theory that North Korea interfered in the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I just learned of absolute incontrovertible evidence of North Korean boats delivering ballots through a harbor in Maine, the state of Maine,” Stone told Jones. “If this checks out if law enforcement looked into that and it turned out to be true, it would be proof of foreign involvement in the election.”

If your head is also spinning after reading this, let’s break it down a bit. Stone, a man convicted for witness tampering and lying to investigators during Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 Presidential Election, is now claiming that North Korea — a country whose dictator Trump has claimed to be close friends with — sent votes for Biden by boat to Maine and that, somehow, those votes were accepted and counted. He’s making these claims on Alex Jones’ show — hosted by the guy who tried to convince people the tragic 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary was a hoax — and he’s free to do so because Trump commuted his three-year prison sentence.

Even if this bizarre claim was coming from a reliable source, it seems odd that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un would allow an operation like this to happen. After all, Trump has bragged about the pair’s friendship, stating the Supreme Leader sent him “love letters” over the course of his presidency, and that friendly relationship has helped North Korea ramp up their nuclear efforts. Still, Stone’s latest conspiracy theory seems in line with Trump’s renewed push to cast doubt on election results before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14th.

Ballots coming in by boat from North Korea? Sounds like the kind of bonkers thinking that a guy with a Richard Nixon back tattoo would have.