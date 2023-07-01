Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis Seems To Want Everyone To Think He’s A Bigger Bigot Than Trump And Also The New Version Of Patrick Bateman From ‘American Psycho,’ For Some Reason

Try as he might, Ron DeSantis has been getting clobbered by Donald Trump in the polls. But it appears he thinks he has a new way to win: by being even more bigoted than the guy who kicked of his first campaign with some racism. On Friday the DeSantis team dropped a new ad that’s, well, straight-up anti-LGBTQIA+. But that’s not the only message: The message is that DeSantis can be more prejudiced than even the 45th American president.

The ad features clips of Trump being kind to the LGBTQIA+ community, probably because he knows he can’t win by alienating not only them but people who aren’t virulently homophobic. It kicks off with him saying he’ll do “everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.” It shows him holding up a gay pride flag. It shows him meeting with fellow Republican Caitlyn Jenner and saying she can use whatever bathroom she wants.

It then contrasts Trump being relatively diplomatic with DeSantis, who is shown as a man’s man. This wildly homophobic video features images of scantily-clad, oiled up men, among them Brad Pitt in Troy. But that’s not all. It also compares him with Leonardo DiCaprio’s demonic broker in The Wolf of Wall Street — a character who is, to put it lightly, not depicted as a hero. It even splices in Christian Bale’s Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, in which he’s a Wang Chung-loving serial killer who kills the guy from Morbius.

That the DeSantis team would think comparing the candidate to a murderer was a good thing did not go un-noticed on social media.

Others pointed out that it was full-on bigoted.

Some accused DeSantis and folks as being way, way too online.

And others felt it showed, in an era of more open tolerance, that DeSantis’ campaign is utterly doomed.

That included the account belonging to Log Cabin Republicans.

Then again, how tough is DeSantis if he won’t even call Trump out for Jan. 6?

