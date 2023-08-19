Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee for the GOP’s presidential ticket, despite all the indictments, and despite him maybe not even being eligible in the first place. He has such a lock on the party he hijacked eight years ago that Republican voters won’t even tolerate a younger, less reckless imitation. Ron DeSantis has been struggling to usurp the throne from the guy who helped get him elected Florida’s governor, but his latest comments may actually make things worse.

As per Florida Politics, DeSantis sat down for a chat with Florida Standard, during which he complained — rightly, to be honest! — that his own party has a blind loyalty to Trump. Slamming the cult of “personality” that has overtaken the GOP, DeSantis complained that “you could be the most conservative person since sliced bread. Unless you’re kissing his rear end, they will somehow call you a RINO.”

DeSantis charged that there are Republican lawmakers who are being targeted for not being Trumpists.

“So there will be people who are huge Trump supporters like in Congress who have like incredibly liberal left wing records that’s really just atrocious and yet they’re viewed by some of these folks as like as like really, really good. Then you have other people, you know, like a Congressman Chip Roy who’s endorsed me, Congressman Thomas Massie,” he added. “These guys have records of principle, fighting the swamp that are second to none, and yet they will be attacked by some of these people and called RINOs.

“The movement has got to be about what are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people,” he continued. Then he got to the line that has gotten him in trouble, saying, “If all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement.”

“Listless vessels” did not go over well with TrumpWorld, to put it lightly. Jason Miller, Trump’s former senior adviser, channeled Hillary Clinton, saying DeSantis “just had his ‘Basket of Deplorables’ moment.

Others caught that one as well.

Eventually the Trump campaign weighed in, calling on DeSantis to apologize.

Even if you find yourself reluctantly agreeing with the guy who’s getting sued by Disney over his LGBTQIA+ discrimination, you may want to simply sit back and Let Them Fight.

